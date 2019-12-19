Prep basketball roundup: White Plains boys blast Weaver

Five players scored in double figures as White Plains blasted Weaver 80-34 on Thursday night.
Brody Baker led all scorers with 15 points as White Plains improved to 7-3. The Wildcats will play Moody today in the Champions Christmas Classic at Champions Sports Academy.
White Plains’ other top performers:
—Garrett Wilson, 12 points
—Walker O’Steen 11 points
—Jacob Wheeler, 10 points
—Carson Wright, 10 points
—Landon Senciboy, six assists
Piedmont 56, Faith Christian 35: Silas Thompson scored a team-high 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the Bulldogs’ win.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Alex Odam, 13 points, four assists
—Trey McFarland, 11 points
Faith Christian’s top performer:
—C.J. Gomez, 26 points
Jacksonville 59, Cleburne County 37: After building a 30-23 halftime lead, Jacksonville pulled away from Cleburne County in the second half, outscoring the Tigers 29-14.
Jacksonville’s top performers:
—Donavon McCain, 18 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, four steals
—Kyre’ Maynor, 13 points, five rebounds, five steals
—Omarion Adams, 10 points
—Yessman Green, eight points
Cleburne County’s top performers:
—Ben Casey, 20 points, five rebounds
—Rico Jordan, 11 points, seven rebounds
Spring Garden 83, Greenup County (Ky.) 76: At Sand Rock in the opening day of play in the Cherokee Invitational, Spring Garden led 40-38 at halftime then outscored the Musketeers 21-14 in the third quarter.
The Panthers, now 6-0 on the season, play IMG Academy (Fla.) this evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Gadsden State-Cherokee Arena in Centre in their second tournament game.
Spring Garden’s top performers:
—Weston Kirk, 27 points, seven rebounds, five assists, four steals
—Luke Welsh, 19 points, 11 rebounds, four steals
—Ryley Kirk, 16 points, five rebounds, three steals
Girls
Faith Christian 35, Piedmont 34: BabaT Aremu scored 11 points to lead the Lions to a narrow victory over the Bulldogs.
Faith Christian’s other top performers:
—Ariana Arevalo, eight points
—Kassidy Nix, five points
Piedmont’s top performers:
—Ava Pope, 10 points
—Lele Ridley, eight points, five rebounds
—Jaycee Glover, six points, five steals
Jacksonville 30, Cleburne County 29: Jacksonville held off a fourth-quarter rally to edge Cleburne County.
Jacksonville’s top performers:
—Kayla Broom, seven points, 13 rebounds
—Patience Carr, seven points, three steals
—Amarie Curry, seven points
Cleburne County’s top performers:
—Glorianna Brown, 10 points
—Hailey Price, eight points
Lauderdale County 45, Spring Garden 44; Spring Garden 72, Gaylesville 28: In the opening day of play in the annual Cherokee Invitational tournament, Spring Garden raced past Gaylesville in an afternoon game then lost a closely contested game with Lauderdale County in the evening.
The Panthers are now 10-2 on the season and will continue tournament play tonight at 8 p.m. against Springville. Tonight’s game will be at the Gadsden State-Cherokee Arena in Centre. Thursday’s games were played at Sand Rock.
Spring Garden’s top performers against Lauderdale County:
—Alexis Adkison, 12 points, six rebounds
—Macy Reedy, 12 points
—Ace Austin, 10 points, four assists, three steals
Spring Garden’s top performers against Gaylesville:
—Breanna Rogers, 12 points, five rebounds
—Abbie Woods, 12 points
—Olivia Law, nine points, five rebounds
—Sarah Kate McKay, seven points, six rebounds