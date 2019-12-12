White Plains’ boys beat Collinsville 65-40 in high school basketball Thursday night.
The Wildcats improved to 6-3 on the year. They’ll play again today at Cherokee County.
White Plains’ top performers:
—Jacob Wheeler, 15 points, five 3-pointers
—Garrett Wilson, nine points
—Jaden Chatman, nine points
—Walker O’Steen, seven points
—Kahlil Williams, seven points
Collinsville’ top performers:
—Isaac Jones, 14 points
Piedmont 67, Pleasant Valley 56: Silas Thompson made 10 of 13 foul shots and scored 27 points as Piedmont beat Pleasant Valley.
Thompson scored 25 of his points in the first three quarters. In addition, he had seven rebounds and two blocked shots.
Piedmont led 35-26 at halftime.
Piedmont’s top performers:
—Alex Odam, 19 points, six rebounds, three steals, two blocked shots
—Trey McFarland, 15 points, five rebounds
—Luke Bussey, four points, four steals
Pleasant Valley’s top performers:
—Josh Ballew, 18 points, including 10 in the third quarter
—Garrett Cranmer, 14 points
—Wyatt Ingram, 11 points
Pelham 52, Jacksonville 43: Pelham led just 25-24 at halftime but the Class 6A Panthers outscored the Golden Eagles 17-8 in the third quarter and the home team never recovered.
Pelham worked patiently for close-range shots and finished 22 of 40 from the floor overall while netting 1 of 4 3-point attempts. Jacksonville was 15-for-37 from the floor but 2-for-12 from outside the arc. The Golden Eagles’ 11-for-15 day at the free throw line helped keep them in the game.
Jacksonville hosts Class 4A, Area 10 foe Hokes Bluff tonight.
Jacksonville’s top performers:
—Caden Johnson, 13 points
—Omarion Adams, 11 points, three steals
—Yessman Green, nine points, three steals
—Donavon McCain, seven points, seven points, seven rebounds, three steals
Ragland 86, Jacksonville Christian 82: The Purple Devils handed Jacksonville Christian its third loss of the season despite a 34-point, 14-rebound, five-assist effort from Chase Vinson.
JCA (8-3) travels to Donoho on Tuesday.
JCA’s top performers:
—Kobe Messer, 23 points, seven rebounds
—Eli Fair, 10 points, six rebounds, five assists
—Nash Messer, nine points, two rebounds, two assists, three steals
—Brady Shaddix, six points, five rebounds, nine assists, two steals
Girls
Pelham 50, Jacksonville 18: Pelham coach Crosby Morrison, a Cleburne County High School graduate, hit Jacksonville with a full-court press that helped produce 33 turnovers by the Golden Eagles. Pelham led 27-13 at halftime.
Jacksonville’s top performers:
—Amarie Curry, eight points, five rebounds
—Kayla Broom, four points, seven rebounds