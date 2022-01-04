Prep basketball roundup: Weaver, Jacksonville boys win; JCA girls roll

Armane Burton and Kohl Perry scored in double figures to lead Weaver’s boys basketball team to a 55-39 home victory over Munford on Tuesday.
Burton led the Bearcats with 16 points, and Perry added 12.
Weaver pulled away as the game progressed. The Bearcats led 13-12 after one quarter and 26-21 at halftime before outscoring the Lions 29-18 in the second half.
Jaquan Anderson and Connor Morgan led Munford with 11 points apiece.
Other top performers for Weaver:
—Tristan Brown, eight points
—Buck McGregor, eight points
—Jeffrey Miles, five points
Jacksonville 81, Etowah 78: The Golden Eagles held off a big fourth-quarter rally from the Blue Devils to squeak out a win at Etowah on Tuesday.
Jacksonville led 63-49 at the end of the third quarter after outscoring Etowah 31-21 in the period. The Blue Devils outscored the Golden Eagles 29-18 in the fourth, but the deficit was too much to overcome.
John Broom produced a double-double for Jacksonville with 21 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists. Caden Johnson also finished with a double-double, scoring 14 points, grabbing 11 boards and dishing out three assists.
Jacksonville’s other top performers:
—Cade Phillips, 14 points, four rebounds, five blocks
—Julian Hill, 11 points, two assists
—Cam Johnson, seven points, eight rebounds, two assists
—Devin Barksdale, five points, four rebounds
—Jacoby Zackery, five points
Girls
Jacksonville Christian 56, Faith Christian 28: At Jacksonville on Tuesday, Erin Prater scored 21 points to lead the Thunder past the Lions.
Prater finished with eight rebounds and two steals.
JCA, which improved to 6-8 overall and 3-3 in area play, hosts Ragland on Thursday.
Other top performers for JCA:
—Rebekah Carter, 10 points, eight rebounds, two steals
—Kirsten Walker, 10 points, four rebounds
—Kara Grace, seven points, 13 rebounds
—Hannah Clayton, four points, 13 rebounds, two assists