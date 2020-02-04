Prep basketball roundup: Weaver boys advance with win over Wellborn

Fourth-seeded Weaver beat fifth-seeded Wellborn 62-48 in the Class 3A, Area 11 boys opener Tuesday at Piedmont High school.
The win vaults Weaver into an Area 11 semifinal against regular-season area champion Piedmont at 6 p.m. Thursday. Pleasant Valley and Saks will follow at 7:30 p.m.
For Weaver, Amane Burton had 18 points, while Austin Bryant managed 15, including six of six attempted foul shots in the first half.
Weaver went up 15-9 after one quarter, then led 29-24 at halftime and 47-30 after three periods.
Weaver’s other top performers:
—Jackson Williams, 10 points
—Tristian Brown, eight points
Wellborn’s top performer:
—K.V. Wesley, 34 points, including 16 in fourth quarter.
Class 1A, Area 11
Spring Garden girls 92, Faith Christian 22: Spring Garden roared out to a 28-4 lead in the first quarter and 59-10 by halftime.
The Panthers had five players reach double-figures in scoring. They’ll play in the championship game Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Spring Garden’s top performers:
—Kaylee Kirk, 17 points, three assists
—Neely Welsh, 13 points, seven rebounds, four steals
—Macy Reedy, 11 points, four rebounds, three steals
—Breanna Rogers, 11 points, five rebounds
—Ace Austin, 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists, seven blocked shots
Spring Garden boys 87, Coosa Christian 50: Cooper Austin had 27 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, four steals and three blocked shots to pace Spring Garden, which led 45-21 at halftime.
The Area 11 championship game will be Thursday at 7 p.m.
Spring Garden’s other top performers:
—Ryley Kirk, 20 points, five rebounds
—Weston Kirk, 14 points, six rebounds, three steals
—Chaz Pope, eight points, seven rebounds, three assists
—Lucas Byers, eight points, two rebounds, two steals
Jacksonville Christian boys 66, Faith Christian 48: The tandem of Chase Vinson and Kobe Messer led the Thunder past Faith Christian and into Thursday’s 7 p.m. championship game against Spring Garden.
Vinson finished with 23 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and three steals. Messer added 24 points and 15 rebounds as JCA improved to 21-5 on the season.
JCA’s other top performers:
—Eli Fair, nine points, two rebounds, three assists, two steals
—Nash Messer, eight points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals
Class 4A, Area 10
Cherokee County girls 53, Jacksonville 24: The Eagles trailed only 9-6 after one quarter but got outscored 19-7 in the second quarter. From there, Cherokee County sailed.
Cherokee County limited Jacksonville to only eight baskets, including five from 3-point range.
Jacksonville’s top performers:
—Kayla Broom, 11 points, 11 rebounds, two assists
—Patience Carr, five points, five rebounds, two steals