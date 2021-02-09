Prep basketball roundup: Walton's 30-point effort carries Alexandria past St. Clair County

D’Anthony Walton scored a career-high 30 points Tuesday night to lead No. 1 seed Alexandria to a 75-37 victory over No. 4 seed St. Clair County in a Class 5A, Area 11 semifinal.
The Valley Cubs will host No. 3 seed Moody, which beat No. 2 seed Lincoln 76-60, in the championship game Friday night at 6 p.m.
All of Walton’s points came in the first three quarters. He scored 11 points in the first, nine in the second and 10 in the third.
Other top performers for Alexandria:
—Landon Williams, 16 points
—Kory Cargal, 10 points
—Collin Taylor, nine points
Piedmont 60, Ohatchee 37: Omarion Foster scored a game-high 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead No. 1 seed Piedmont to a victory over No. 4 seed Ohatchee in a Class 3A, Area 11 semifinal Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs will host No. 2 seed Weaver, which beat No. 3 seed Pleasant Valley 77-71, in the championship game Friday at 6 p.m.
Piedmont outscored Ohatchee 45-17 through three quarters before the Indians exploded for 20 points in the fourth.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Alex Odam, 12 points
—Jadon Calhoun, 12 points
—Luke Bussey, six points, five rebounds
Ohatchee’s top performers:
—Trey Pesnell, 13 points with 10 coming in the fourth quarter
—David Reed, eight points
—Jacob Buckelew, seven points
Girls
Allasha Dudley scored 28 points, dished out six assists and stole two passes to lead No. 1 seed Anniston to a 55-36 win over No. 4 seed Cleburne County in a Class 4A, Area 9 tournament semifinal Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 22-10 lead after one quarter and led 37-22 at halftime.
Anniston (17-3) will host No. 2 seed Handley in the championship game Friday at 5 p.m.
Faith Brown led Cleburne County with 19 points.