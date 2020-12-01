Prep basketball roundup: Taylor's bucket gives Oxford boys win over Hoover

Playing at home Tuesday night, Oxford’s boys basketball team defeated Hoover 47-45.
Roc Taylor knocked down a layup with 18 seconds left, and the Oxford defense stole the ball back with two seconds remaining.
Justin Moore finished with 13 points and Rylan Houck added 12. Taylor, who was playing in his first game since football season ended, ended up with 10 points.
“It was a great team effort by our kids,” Oxford coach Joel Van Meter said. “We had good defensive pressure and patience on offense.”
The Yellow Jackets held a 26-21 halftime lead and improved to 5-2 on the season. Hoover, which was led by Julius Culpepper’s 16 points, is now 4-2. Oxford travels to Pell City on Friday.
Jacksonville 73, Alexandria 66: Jacksonville rode big performances from John Broom and Quinn Long to a victory over Alexandria on Tuesday night.
Broom finished with a team-high 23 points and six assists and added five rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Long finished with 21 points, five rebounds and five assists.
The game was tied at 19-19 after the first quarter, but the Golden Eagles outscored the Valley Cubs 20-10 in the second to take a 39-29 halftime lead. Alexandria outscored Jacksonville 21-16 in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—Cam Johnson, 10 points, seven rebounds
—Omarion Adams, seven points, two steals
—Jae’Taj Morris, six points
Alexandria’s top performers:
—Landon Williams, 18 points, 14 rebounds
—D’Anthony Walton, 17 points, seven rebounds
—Collin Taylor, 12 points, eight rebounds
—Julian Wright, 12 points, three rebounds, two blocks
—Javais McGhee, seven points, five rebounds, five assists
Jacksonville Christian 68, Weaver 44: Playing in Jacksonville on Monday, Jacksonville Christian outscored the Bearcats 26-4 in the third quarter to break open what had been a close game.
Tanner Wilson had eight of his game-high 16 points in the third. Tavian Alexander and Landon Wills each had seven points in the third-quarter outburst. The Thunder (4-0) led 31-25 at halftime.
The JCA boys won’t play again until Dec. 7 when they travel to play Faith Christian. The JCA girls play at Donoho on Friday.
Jacksonville Christian’s top performers:
—Wilson, 16 points, four assists, three steals
—Wills, 14 points, seven rebounds
—Alexander, 12 points, six rebounds
—Brodie Clay, eight points, two rebounds
—Ethan Burrage, six points, six rebounds
Weaver’s top performers:
—Tristan Brown, 12 points
—Brendyn Knight, eight points
—Jeffrey Miles, six points
—Kohl Perry, six points
Girls
Oxford 81, Handley 66: The Yellow Jackets hit 17 of 22 free throws down the stretch to hold off Handley at home Monday night.
Handley took an early 20-14 lead, but the Jackets went on a 45-21 run of their own to open up a 59-41 advantage. The Tigers came alive and cut the lead to 67-60, but Oxford made their free throws down the stretch to get the win.
The Yellow Jackets (6-2) got 24 points from Lamaya McGrue, 14 points from Xaionna Whitfield, 14 points from Lauren Ellard and 13 points from Kaleah Taylor.
“I was proud of our girls tonight,” Oxford coach Melissa Bennett said. “Our offense did a great job of hitting back door plays. McGrue had a great game with 16 second half points and 8 in the first half. We only missed 5 free throws out of a bunch in that fourth quarter.
“It was the first time we have ever scored 80 points in a game since I have been here.”
For Handley (2-3), Teanna Watts had 22 points, Grace Rittenhouse 18 and Emelia Askew 14.
Oxford will travel to Pell City on Friday night.