Prep basketball roundup: Spring Garden sweeps Sand Rock

Spring Garden’s girls basketball team used a strong second quarter to beat Sand Rock 52-39 on Saturday.
The Panthers outscored the Wildcats 20-6 in the second period.
Spring Garden’s top performers:
—Kaylee Kirk, 14 points, four rebounds
—Ace Austin, 14 points, five rebounds, six assists
—Alexis Adkison, nine points, eight rebounds
—Macy Reedy, eight points, two assists
—Neely Welsh, three points, five rebounds, two assists
—Breanna Rogers, four points
Boys
Spring Garden 72, Sand Rock 65: Ryley Kirk made seven 3-point baskets and led the Panthers in scoring with 23 points. Kirk added three assists in Saturday’s win.
The game was tied 32-32 at halftime. Spring Garden outscored the Wildcats 17-13 in the third quarter and 23-20 in the fourth.
The Panthers improved to 12-1 on the season.
Other top performers for Spring Garden:
—Weston Kirk, 22 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals
—Cooper Austin, 11 points, five rebounds, two assists, three steals
—Luke Welsh, eight points, four rebounds, three steals
—Chaz Pope, seven points, eight rebounds, four assists
Friday’s games
Donoho 72, Coosa Christian 62: Playing in Gadsden on Friday, Donoho overcame a 34-32 halftime deficit and earned first-year head coach Korielle Beavers his first career win coaching a boys team.
The win came in a Class 1A, Area 11 contest. The Falcons are scheduled to play their final three Area 11 games this week. They host Spring Garden on Tuesday, play at Jacksonville Christian on Thursday and are at Faith Christian on Friday.
Donoho’s top performers:
—Amari Smedley, 21 points, seven rebounds, four assists
—Drew Williamson, 19 points, four assists
—Grant Steed, 14 points, four rebounds
Spring Garden 74, Faith Christian 50: Spring Garden improved to 5-0 in Class 1A, Area 11 on Friday.
The Panthers outscored the Lions 27-11 in the fourth quarter at home. Luke Welsh was a perfect 11-for-11 from the floor in scoring 22 points.
Other top performers for Spring Garden:
—Weston Kirk, 21 points, six rebounds
—Austin Cooper, 10 points, four rebounds, three assists
—Ryley Kirk, eight points, seven rebounds, four steals