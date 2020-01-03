Prep basketball roundup: Spring Garden girls cruise to win over Faith Christian

Spring Garden’s girls basketball team cruised past Faith Christian 86-18 on Friday.
The Panthers led 50-4 at halftime.
Spring Garden’s top performers:
—Macy Reedy, 23 points, two steals
—Breanna Rogers, 16 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals, two blocks
—Kaylee Kirk, 14 points
—Ace Austin, 10 points, four assists, three steals
—Sarah Kate McKay, nine points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals, two blocks
—Abbie Woods, seven points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals
Anniston 77, Lincoln 15: Anniston improved to 11-3 and will play Talladega at home Tuesday.
Anniston’s top performers:
—Allasha Dudley, 15 points, two rebounds, four steals, two assists
—Asia Barclay, 14 points, four rebounds, four steals, two assists
—Kiana Montgomery, 12 points, five rebounds, two steals
Cleburne County 42, Jacksonville 36: Cleburne County outscored Jacksonville 10-6 in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Cleburne County’s top performers:
—Brooklyn McDaniel, 12 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks
—Kendall Houston, 10 points, five rebounds, two assists
—Hailey Price, eight points
—Micah Pentecost, seven points, six rebounds
Jacksonville’s top performers:
—Kayla Broom, 14 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals
—Patience Carr, 10 points, three rebounds, two assists
—Brenna Stone, four points, nine rebounds, three steals
Hokes Bluff 55, Piedmont 31: Hokes Bluff led 34-11 at halftime after limiting Piedmont to a pair of 2-pointers, a 3-pointer and four free throws.
Piedmont’s top performers:
—Ava Pope, 12 points
—Lele Ridley, seven points
—Armani Perry, seven points, seven rebounds
—Z’Hayla Walker, six rebounds, two points
Jacksonville Christian 49, Ragland 43: Sparked by a 3-point basket apiece from Karli Barnwell and Mia Morales and a steal and a layup by Rebekah Carter, the Thunder outscored visiting Ragland 28-13 in the fourth quarter.
The victory over the Purple Devils was the third for JCA this season in as many tries. Jacksonville Christian hosts Faith Christian on Tuesday in Class 1A, Area 11 play.
Top performers for JCA:
—Carter, 10 points, 13 rebounds
—Kylie Cupp, 10 points, 12 rebounds
—Barnwell, 14 points
—Morales, nine points
—Elizabeth Goss, 15 rebounds, two points
White Plains 63, Pleasant Valley 60, OT: At White Plains, Pleasant Valley led at the half 32-24.
White Plains outscored the Raiders 20-9 in the third quarter to take a 44-41 lead. Adriana Sotelo hit a 3-point basket with 10 seconds left to go in the quarter.
The fourth quarter was back and forth between both teams. Pleasant Valley’s Emma Hood sank two free throws with 0.8 seconds left in regulation to tie the game and send it to overtime 54-54.
With the Wildcats having three starters fouled out in regulation, reserves Shayina Calloway, Hallie Williams and Sotelo played great in overtime.
With the score tied, Calloway hit a basket to put the Wildcats up two. After a Raiders basket to tie, Angel Bozarth hit a 3-pointer to put the Wildcats up three.
The Wildcats (6-7) will play at Piedmont on Monday.
Boys
White Plains 78, Pleasant Valley 45: White Plains’ Brody Baker led all scorers with 22 points. He also added eight rebounds. Every Wildcats player in the scorebook saw action and score.
White Plains will play again Monday at Piedmont.
White Plains’ other top performers:
—Jaden Chatman, 14 points
—Garrett Wilson, 11 points
—Quin Wilson, 11 assists
Pleasant Valley’s top performer:
—Josh Ballew, 11 points
Jacksonville 79, Cleburne County 40: Jacksonville outscored Cleburne County 26-6 in the first quarter and cruised to a victory.
The Golden Eagles made 25 of 42 shots from the floor and 21 of 27 at the free throw line.
Jacksonville’s top performers:
—Caden Johnson, 16 points, three assists
—Donavon McCain, 13 points, six rebounds, four steals
—Quintavius Long, 12 points, two assists
—Cam Johnson, nine points
Cleburne County’s top performer:
—Ben Casey, 21 points
Piedmont 62, Hokes Bluff 23: Piedmont shot out to a 42-15 lead at halftime and cruised the rest of the way.
The Bulldogs are now 11-2 and will play White Plains at home Monday.
Piedmont’s top performers:
—Silas Thompson, 16 points, eight rebounds
—Alex Odam, 23 points
—Jakari Foster, eight points, six rebounds
Jacksonville Christian 70, Ragland 68: JCA improved to 12-4. The Thunder rallied after trailing 34-32 at halftime.
JCA’s top performers:
—Brady Shaddix, 12 points, four rebounds, five assists
—Chase Vinson, 24 points, 13 rebounds
—Kobe Messer, 17 points, six rebounds
—Nash Messer, six points, six rebounds, three assists