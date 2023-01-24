Prep basketball roundup: Spring Garden girls capture Cherokee County tournament title

Spring Garden claimed the girls championship of the annual Cherokee Count basketball tournament Saturday with a 59-23 victory over Cherokee County. The Panthers led 11-2 after one quarter and 33-8 at halftime.
Ace Austin recorded 27 points, six assists, four steals and five rebounds in the victory over the Class 4A Warriors. Libby Brown contributed 13 points and six steals to the win. Spring Garden (25-0) hosts Cedar Bluff on Thursday in a Class 1A, Area 12 contest.
Other top performers for Spring Garden:
—Kayley Kirk, eight points, four rebounds, three assists
—Chloe Rule, eight points, three rebounds, three steals
—Maggie Jarrett, six rebounds, two blocked shots, two assists
The Panthers reached the title game at the Gadsden State-Cherokee arena with an 80-48 semifinal win over Sand Rock on Friday. Spring Garden led 29-9 after one quarter. Kirk had 22 points and three assists. She was 6 of 10 from outside the 3-point arc. Austin finished with a double-double of 17 points and 14 assists. She blocked two shots, made four steals and nabbed six rebounds.
Other leading performers for Spring Garden:
—Jarrett, 13 points, four rebounds
—Rule, 12 points, two steals, four rebounds
—Brown, 11 points, three 3-point baskets
Pleasant Valley 53, Cedar Bluff 46: The Raiders outscored the Tigers 26-18 in the final eight minutes. Seniors Rebekah Gannaway, Kianna Hester and Macey Roper led Pleasant Valley’s final push. Roper scored 12 of her team-best 25 points in the fourth period. Hester converted 3 of 4 free throws and added a 3-point basket for six points in the fourth. Gannaway’s five points in the fourth included a trey.
Peasant Valley’s last basket came with 3:53 to play when Roper netted a mid-range pull-up jump shot for a 43-41 lead. Down the stretch, the Raiders scored their final 10 points at the free throw line, going 10-for-14. Two free throws by sophomore guard Haylie Lee put Pleasant Valley up 48-46 with 2:48 to play. The Raiders never trailed thereafter. In the final 1:45, Roper was 3-for-4 at the line and Hester was 2-for-2. Pleasant Valley improved to 14-4.
Other leading performers for Pleasant Valley:
—Hester, six points, all in the fourth
Cedar Bluff 55, Pleasant Valley 45: Sophomore guard Hunter Sparks led the Raiders with 16 points. He was 8-for-14 at the free throw line and scored baskets on drives and mid-range pull-up jumpers. Senior center Kolby Battles finished with 11 points and was 3 of 6 at the line. Pleasant Valley (7-11) has rescheduled its final Class 2A, Area 9 game, against Ranburne, for Friday.
Other leading performers for Pleasant Valley:
—Jesse Gannaway, 10 points, with two 3-point field goals
—Kyle Smith, eight points, with two 3-point field goals
Westbrook Christian 51, Weaver 34: Playing at home Monday, Weaver trailed visiting Westbrook Christian just 21-18 at halftime. In the second half, the Warriors outscored the Bearcats 15-8 in both the third and fourth quarters. Dawson Brooks and Tristan Brown each scored 13 points for Weaver. Zack Garner added six points for the Bearcats. Weaver completes its Class 3A, Area 11 schedule at Saks on Friday.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.