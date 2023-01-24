 Skip to main content
Prep basketball roundup: Spring Garden girls capture Cherokee County tournament title

Basketball teaser
File photo

Spring Garden claimed the girls championship of the annual Cherokee Count basketball tournament Saturday with a 59-23 victory over Cherokee County. The Panthers led 11-2 after one quarter and 33-8 at halftime.

Ace Austin recorded 27 points, six assists, four steals and five rebounds in the victory over the Class 4A Warriors. Libby Brown contributed 13 points and six steals to the win. Spring Garden (25-0) hosts Cedar Bluff on Thursday in a Class 1A, Area 12 contest.

