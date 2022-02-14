Prep basketball roundup: Spring Garden girls advance to Northeast Regional with win over Ider

The Spring Garden girls earned their tenth consecutive Northeast Regional basketball tournament appearance Monday evening with a 52-37 win over visiting Ider. The Panthers will play Midfield on Friday at 3 p.m. at Pete Mathews Coliseum in the Northeast Regional Class 2A semifinal round. Midfield advanced with a 71-29 win over Southeastern.
Neely Welsh led Spring Garden’s offense against Ider with 28 points. She was 6 of 11 from outside the 3-point arc. Welsh added seven rebounds. Point guard Ace Austin scored 11 points and claimed 11 rebounds for a double-double. Austin dished out six assists, made two steals and blocked four shots. Sarah Kate McKay scored six points and pulled down nine rebounds. Kaylee Kirk grabbed nine boards, passed for three assists and scored one point.
Childersburg 46, Piedmont 42: At Childersburg, Piedmont played with the Tigers for three quarters. Then poor free throw shooting was Piedmont’s undoing. The Bulldogs led 13-10 after one quarter, trailed 27-26 at halftime and were down just 38-36 after three periods. In the fourth, Piedmont netted just 2 of 9 at the foul line. Childersburg wasn’t a lot better, going 5 of 11, but made enough to hold on.
Ava Pope led Piedmont with 18 points. Pope drilled a pair of 3-point baskets and converted 3 of 5 free throws. Lele Ridley scored 13 points. Emily Farmer connected on two 3-point shots and ended with seven points.