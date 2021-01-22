Prep basketball roundup: Spring Garden boys, girls advance to Cherokee County tourney title games

In the semifinal round of the Cherokee County tournament at Centre, Weston Kirk scored 24 points and Cooper Austin had 23 points as Spring Garden played its way into Saturday’s championship game with a 64-61 win over Cherokee County.
Kirk also had 15 rebounds for a double-double. Austin added nine boards, five steals and three assists.
Spring Garden led 32-31 at halftime and added one more point to its advantage in each of the final two quarters.
Spring Garden plays No. 1 seed Sand Rock in the title game.
Other outstanding performers for Spring Garden:
—Ryley Kirk, nine points
—Chaz Pope, six rebounds, four points
Ranburne 63, Randolph County 62: At Wedowee on Friday, Colby Hanson scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half as Ranburne edged the Tigers. Hanson had two 3-point baskets and was 4 of 6 at the foul line. Ranburne led 37-33 at halftime.
Other outstanding performers for Ranburne:
—Tyler Craft, 10 points
—Carson Riddle, 10 points, all in the second half
Outstanding performers for Randolph County:
—Zack Caldwell, 27 points
—Avian Willis, 15 points
—William Burns, 10 points
Girls
Spring Garden 87, Cedar Bluff 17: There was little doubt about the outcome when No. 1 seed Spring Garden met No. 4 Cedar Bluff on Friday in the semifinal round of the annual Cherokee County basketball tournament. The Panthers blew open the contest early and eventually placed five players in double figures.
Ace Austin led in scoring with 19 points and added six rebounds, five assists and three steals.
The Panthers face Cherokee County in Saturday’s championship game at the Cherokee County High School gym.
Other outstanding players for Spring Garden:
—Sarah Kate McKay, 15 points, five assists, five rebounds
—Neely Welsh, 14 points, eight rebounds
—Abbey Steward, 14 point, six rebounds
—Abbie Woods, 11 points