Prep basketball roundup: Saks defense locks down Cleburne County

Saks coach Jonathan Miller’s players didn’t stay down long after falling to Oneonta last week in the championship game of Hokes Bluff’s Patrick Ball Memorial basketball tournament.
The Wildcats’ defense held visiting Cleburne County’s offense to single-digit points in every quarter as Saks won 54-21. The Wildcats (7-2) got balanced scoring and placed three in double figures. Saks held a 22-6 lead after one quarter and it was 49-16 after three periods. Connor Martin set the pace on offense for the Wildcats with 12 points.
Cleburne County entered the game on a five-game winning streak but the Tigers’ shooters were as cold as the frigid temperatures outside the Saks gym. Ron Ervin, Jr. netted a pair of 3-point baskets for six points and led Cleburne County.
Other top performers for Saks
—Shon Elston, 10 points, two 3-point shots
—Sean Parnell, 10 points
—Anthony Bothwell, six points, two 3-point baskets
—Jalen McCants, six points
Weaver 59, Pleasant Valley 53: Playing at Pleasant Valley on Monday, Weaver needed a big second-half rally against the Raiders and got one. Trailing by nine points at halftime, the Bearcats tied the score at the end of the third quarter and went on to win.
Weaver improved to 8-5 overall and 3-1 in Class 3A, Area 11.
Weaver coach Beau Winn called his team’s 7 of 34 shooting in the first half “atrocious.”
“Still found a way to win,” Winn added.
That way to win turned out to be filling up the basket in the second half. Tristan Brown had just six points at halftime but finished with 19 points. Kohl Perry netted 13 of his 15 points in the second half. Jeffrey Miles scored nine points in the first half and added 10 points in the third quarter for a total of 19.
Top players for Pleasant Valley:
—Kyle Smith, 18 points, four 3-point baskets
—Garrett Cranmer, 15 points, 4 of 5 free throws
Girls
Cleburne County 40, Saks 13: Cleburne County had little trouble in extending its winning streak to 11 games Monday at Saks.
The Tigers (13-4) won the second quarter 21-5 for a 25-9 halftime advantage. Brooklyn McDaniel netted nine of her 11 points in the second quarter. Faith Brown scored 13 points, including a 3 of 3 game at the foul line, to lead Cleburne County. Kayleigh Thomas led Saks with six points.
Other top performers for Cleburne County
—freshman Hannah Turley, six points, 2 of 2 on free throws
—freshman Allyssa Hunt, four points, all in decisive second quarter