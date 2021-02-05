Prep basketball roundup: Saks boys rally past Piedmont

Playing at home on the night Saks recognized its seniors, the Wildcats overcame an eight-point deficit after three quarters with a 10-0 run to start the fourth and eventually defeated visiting Piedmont 56-53.
Saks (8-4) trailed 38-30 at the end of the third. Two long 3-point baskets by Connor Martin sparked the run. Senior Will Mixson’s inside basket put the Wildcats ahead 40-38 with 6:08 to play.
Over the next four minutes, Piedmont’s Alex Odam made shots that tied the game or gave the Bulldogs the lead three times. Odam’s 3-pointer with 2:10 left gave Piedmont its last lead at 45-44.
Two layups by C.J. Gresham and a 3-point shot by senior Patrick Williams, his third trey of the game, made the score 51-45 Wildcats with 1:04 to go. A steal by Sean Smith set up Odam’s third triple of the final quarter, tying the game at 53-53 with 29 seconds on the clock.
Saks held for a final shot. Piedmont fouled Martin with 6.3 seconds left and was charged with a technical foul as well. Martin converted three of his four free throws. Saks missed on an inbounds play, but Piedmont never got a clean look at its basket for a final shot.
Top performers for Saks:
—C.J. Gresham, 13 points
—Connor Martin, nine points, all in fourth quarter
—Patrick Williams, nine points on three treys
—Jacob Wills, eight points, all in second half
—Sean Parnell, eight points
Top performers for Piedmont:
—Alex Odam, 33 points, three treys
—Luke Bussey, nine points
—Omarion Foster, eight points, seven rebounds
Jacksonville Christian 66, Ranburne 64: In Jacksonville, four Thunder players scored in double figures as JCA improved to 16-6 in its final regular-season game. Ethan Fair led the way with 17 points and added eight rebounds and three steals.
JCA will play at Faith Christian on Feb. 10 in the semifinal round of the Class 1A, Area 10 tournament.
Top performers for JCA:
—Landon Wills, 16 points, five rebounds
—Tavian Alexander, 12 points, three rebounds
—Tanner Wilson, 11 points, six rebounds
—Drake Shew, seven points, nine rebounds
Girls
Ranburne 44, Jacksonville Christian 38: Visiting Ranburne trailed 19-16 after one quarter but limited the Thunder to just 19 more points the rest of the game.
Mia Morales scored a game-best 18 points to lead JCA (6-12). She also made three steals. Briley Merrill’s 16 points were best for Ranburne.
Jacksonville Christian plays at Faith Christian on Monday at 6 p.m. in the play-in game to the Class 1A, Area 10 semifinal round. The winner will play again Tuesday at No. 1-seeded Coosa Christian.
Top performers for JCA:
—Kara Grace, 11 points, 16 rebounds
Top performers for Ranburne:
—Julianna Merrill, 12 points