Macey Roper scored 19 points to lead Pleasant Valley’s girls basketball team to a 59-29 win over Weaver on Friday. The Raiders led 29-18 at halftime and 46-26 after three quarters.
Pleasant Valley’s other top performers:
—Marlie Wright, nine points
—Gracie Hood, eight points
—Rylee Haynes, six points
—Anna Worthy, six points
—Karmyn Sparks, six points
—Emma Hood, five points
Weaver’s top performer:
—Haley Homesly, 12 points
Boys
Jacksonville Christian 80, Coosa Christain 41: Chase Vinson had a monster game as the Thunder improved to 2-0 in Class 1A, Area 11 play.
Vinson finished with 34 points, 17 rebounds, two assists and seven steals.
JCA (8-1) plays at Spring Garden on Tuesday.
JCA’s other top performers:
—Kobe Messer, 10 points, four rebounds
—Brady Shaddix, nine points, five rebounds, 13 assists, two steals
—Tanner Wilson, nine points
—Nash Messer, eight points, five rebounds
—Tavian Alexander, six points, two rebounds
—Eli Fair, four points, four rebounds, two assists