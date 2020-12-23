Prep basketball roundup: Ranburne girls beat Piedmont in OT to win Gaston Christmas Classic

Ranburne’s girls basketball team defeated Piedmont 58-56 in overtime in the championship game of the Gaston Christmas Classic on Wednesday.
Briley Merrill, who was named the tournament MVP, led the way for Ranburne with 21 points and four rebounds.
Ranburne improved to 8-3 on the season, while Piedmont fell to 6-4.
Ranburne’s other top performers:
—Julianna Merrill, 15 points, four rebounds
—Kayli Olds, 11 points, 13 rebounds
—Natalie Merrill, seven points, seven rebounds
Piedmont’s top performers:
—Ava Pope, 20 points
—Lele Ridley, 15 points, nine rebounds
—Z’Hayla Walker, 14 points, 10 rebounds
—Emily Farmer, six points, eight assists, 11 rebounds
Boys
Piedmont 53, Southeastern 45: Behind a stellar performance from Alex Odam, Piedmont’s boys defeated Southeastern in the consolation final of the Gaston Christmas Classic on Wednesday.
Odam finished with 28 points, five assists and three steals. He was 9-for-9 from the free throw line.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Luke Bussey, six points, four rebounds
—Omarion Adams, four points, 11 rebounds
—Jakari Foster, four points, eight rebounds, five blocks
—Sean Smith, two points, four rebounds, three assists