Prep basketball roundup: PV's Ballew passes 1,000-point mark in win over Gaston

Joshua Ballew poured in 37 points and passed the 1,000-point mark with a second-quarter dunk, and Pleasant Valley downed Gaston 95-57 on Tuesday.
Ballew scored 25 points in the first half and hit four 3-pointers in the third. He hit eight 3-pointers on the night.
Pleasant Valley’s other top performers:
—Justin Winningham, 13 points
—Zeke Johnson, eight points
—Garrett Cranmer, seven points
—Oliver Young, seven points
Oxford 61, Oak Mountain 46: Class 6A Oxford won its tenth straight game Tuesday night, knocking off Class 7A Oak Mountain. The Yellow Jackets swept the season series between the two teams as they won 60-58 earlier this season.
Oxford (14-2) led 26-18 at the half, and the Yellow Jackets used a 22-11 third-quarter edge to put the game away.
“Our defense came up big tonight with several steals and easy buckets, and Bakari Dailey came off the bench to nail some big 3s for us,” Oxford coach Joel Van Meter said.
Oxford had balanced scoring with Justin Moore scoring 14 points and Dailey adding 13. Rylan Houck had 11, Roc Taylor nine and Cordell Chatman seven.
Taylor grabbed eight rebounds and Moore had seven boards.
Noah Young had 11 points and Brady Dunn had nine points to lead Oak Mountain.
Oxford will travel to Springville on Thursday night for its next game.
Anniston 58, Handley 52: Antonio Kite poured in 26 points, and Anniston improved to 12-1 overall, 6-0 area with a victory over Handley.
Anniston’s other top performers:
—Tadyn Jones, 12 points.
Girls
Allasha Dudley scored 31 points, recorded four steals and dished out two assists to lead Anniston’s girls basketball team to a 73-35 victory over Handley on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (9-3) host Talladega on Saturday.
Anniston’s other top performers:
—Asia Barclay, 18 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals, one block
—Serena Hardy, 12 points
Oxford 66, Alexandria 35: Kaleah Taylor and Lauren Ellard poured in 20 points apiece to lead Oxford to a win over Alexandria on Monday at The Oxford Sports Arena.
Taylor made six field goals and was 8-for-9 at the free throw line. Ellard made seven field goals, including four 3-pointers, and two free throws.
Oxford (13-4) will host Springville on Friday. Alexandria (5-6) will travel to Ohatchee on Thursday.
Oxford’s other top performers:
—Ashley Paulson, six points
—Jamea Gaston, six points
—Emma McCullough, six points
Alexandria’s top performers:
—TyShica Woodgett, eight points
—Jordyn Walker, seven points