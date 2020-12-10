Prep basketball roundup: Pope, Farmer lead Piedmont girls past Pleasant Valley

Piedmont’s girls basketball team won the fourth quarter and the game Thursday night, defeating Pleasant Valley 67-62.
The Bulldogs outscored the Raiders 14-10 in the final period to pull out the victory.
Ava Pope and Emily Farmer led the way for Piedmont. Pope finished with 18 points and Farmer poured in 17. Each made three 3-point baskets.
Pleasant Valley’s Macey Roper recorded a double-double in the loss, scoring 18 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Lele Ridley, 15 points, eight rebounds
—Z’Hayla Walker, seven points, 14 rebounds
Other top performers for Pleasant Valley:
—Rylee Haynes, 18 points
—Gracie Hood, 16 points
Ragland 63, Jacksonville Christian 60: JCA’s Rebekah Carter scored 12 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and recorded four steals in the losing effort.
JCA (1-4, 0-2 Class 1A, Area 10) plays Alexandria on Monday.
Other top performers for JCA:
—Karli Barnwell, 15 points, five rebounds, two steals
—Mia Morales, 14 points, nine rebounds, seven steals
—Kara Grace, eight points, seven rebounds, four steals
—Abbie Stovall, six points, seven rebounds
Boys
Piedmont 78, Pleasant Valley 27: Alex Odam made four 3-point baskets on his way to a 23-point night as the Bulldogs cruised past the Raiders. Odam also dished out six assists.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Gavin Lawler, 12 points
—Cassius Fairs, eight points
—Jadon Calhoun, eight points
—Omarion Foster, six points, nine rebounds, five assists, three steals
—Jakari Foster, five points, seven rebounds
Pleasant Valley’s top performer:
—Kolby Battles, 16 points