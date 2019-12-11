Playing at home Tuesday, Piedmont opened its Class 3A, Area 11 slate with a 62-35 win over Weaver. The Bulldogs (2-0) led 35-16 at halftime. Alex Odam was 7 of 14 from outside the 3-point arc and ended with 26 points. Luke Bussey scored 13 points, including three treys, all in the second quarter. Trey McFarland added 11 points. Silas Thompson had four points and nine rebounds.
Brendyn Knight and Kyle Knight each scored 11 points for Weaver.
Piedmont continues Area 11 play tonight at Pleasant Valley. Weaver entertains Saks in an Area 11 contest Friday.
Spring Garden 68, Jacksonville Christian 58: At Spring Garden on Tuesday, Ryley Kirk’s double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds led the Panthers to a Class 1A, Area 11 win over the Thunder. Kirk was 6 of 12 from 3-point range and 9 of 11 at the free throw line. Cooper Austin scored 17 points and Luke Welsh 12 for Spring Garden.
Chase Vinson paced Jacksonville Christian with 21 points and 17 rebounds. Nash Messer tallied 13 points for JCA.
JCA, now 8-2 overall and 2-1 in Area 11, plays at Ragland tonight. Spring Garden (3-0) plays at Faith Christian on Friday in an Area 11 game.
Girls
Piedmont 45, Weaver 39: At Piedmont on Tuesday, the Bulldogs outscored Weaver 15-9 in the fourth quarter and improved to 1-1 overall and 1-0 in Class 3A, Area 11. Z’Hayla Walker’s 23 points led Piedmont (1-1). She added eight rebounds. Ava Pope scored nine points and made four steals. Lele Ridley had seven points and 11 boards.
Haley Homesley scored 16 points and Kiese Hubbard netted 13 points for the Bearcats.
Spring Garden 68, Jacksonville Christian 25: At Spring Garden, Neely Welsh contributed 14 points and eight rebounds to Spring Garden’s seventh win. Macy Reedy and Ace Austin had 11 points apiece for the Panthers (7-1).