Prep basketball roundup: Piedmont's Odam scores 1,000th career point in win over Pleasant Valley

Piedmont’s Alex Odam scored his 1,000th career point Thursday night in a 76-44 win over Pleasant Valley.
Odam finished the game with a career-high 37 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals as Piedmont improved to 14-2 overall and 6-0 in Class 3A, Area 11.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Silas Thompson, eight points, 11 rebounds, three assists
—Malachi Jackson, eight points
—Jakari Foster, seven points
—Luke Bussey, six points, five assists, two steals
—Omarion Foster, four points, four assists, three steals, two blocks
Pleasant Valley’s top performer:
—Josh Ballew, 28 points
Jacksonville 69, Hokes Bluff 32: The Golden Eagles led 36-12 at halftime and 60-20 after three quarters.
Jacksonville’s top performers:
—Cam Johnson, 14 points
—Quintavius Long, 12 points
—Caden Johnson, nine points, three steals
—Kyre’ Maynor, nine points, three assists
—John Broom, six points, six rebounds
—Nathan Barnwell, five points, five rebounds
Hokes Bluff’s top performers:
—Dustin Rainey, nine points
—Caleb McGinnis, six points, six rebounds
Jacksonville Christian 79, Donoho 47: Four players scored in double figures for the Thunder and three had double-doubles as Jacksonville Christian improved to 14-4 overall and 5-1 in Class 1A, Area 11.
JCA’s 29-2 lead after one quarter effectively sealed the Falcons’ fate.
JCA’s top performers:
—Chase Vinson, 31 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals
—Kobe Messer, 18 points, 16 rebounds, three assists
—Brady Shaddix, 12 points, 10 assists, three steals
—Nash Messer, 10 points, five rebounds, three assists
—Tavian Alexander, seven rebounds
Donoho’s top performers:
—Amari Smedley, 20 points
—Grant Steed, 11 points
Girls
Pleasant Valley 50, Piedmont 19: The Raiders had three score in double figures in a victory over the Bulldogs.
Pleasant Valley led 26-8 at halftime and 40-13 after three quarters. The Raiders forced 30 turnovers in the win.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers:
—Rylee Haynes, 13 points
—Karmyn Sparks, 12 points
—Macey Roper, 10 points
—Emma Hood, eight points
Piedmont’s top performers:
—Jaycee Glover, seven points
—Ava Pope, five points
—Lele Ridley, six rebounds
Hokes Bluff 58, Jacksonville 43: The Golden Eagles trailed by only two points after three quarters but were outscored 13-0 in the fourth.
Jacksonville’s top performers:
—Kayla Broom, 20 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals, two blocks
—Rebekah Gannaway, eight points, four rebounds
—Patience Carr, six points, five rebounds, two steals
—Brenna Stone, four points, six rebounds, six assists, three steals
Hokes Bluff’s top performers
—Jayden Presley, 14 points
—Kristen Shields, 10 points, six rebounds
—Madison Wolfe, eight points, seven rebounds
Jacksonville Christian 64, Donoho 59: Jacksonville Christian trailed visiting Donoho by 14 points late in the third quarter. Senior point guard Kylie Cupp tallied 13 of her 24 points in the fourth and freshman forward Rebekah Carter scored 10 of her team-best 26 points in the fourth to spark the Thunder late. Cupp had 13 rebounds and nine steals and Carter pulled down 10 boards as JCA clinched third place in Class 1A, Area 11.
Other top performers for JCA:
—Karli Barnwell, 14 rebounds, four points
—Mia Morales, eight points