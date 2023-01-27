 Skip to main content
Prep basketball roundup: Piedmont rallies past Sand Rock; JCA boys, Spring Garden girls win

Piedmont's Alex Odam runs the offense against Jacksonville in the semifinals of the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Piedmont's boys handled Sand Rock 99-90 at home Thursday night, but only after trailing 72-65 at the conclusion of the third quarter.

The Bulldogs then poured in 34 points in the final eight minutes to turn a seven-point deficit into a nine-point victory. Piedmont improved to 18-4 on the season.

