Prep basketball roundup: Piedmont rallies past Sand Rock; JCA boys, Spring Garden girls win

Piedmont's boys handled Sand Rock 99-90 at home Thursday night, but only after trailing 72-65 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
The Bulldogs then poured in 34 points in the final eight minutes to turn a seven-point deficit into a nine-point victory. Piedmont improved to 18-4 on the season.
In the fourth, sophomore Cole Wilson blistered the nets for 14 of his 28 points for the game, including four of his game-high eight 3-point baskets.
Senior point guard Alex Odam had nine points in the fourth with one basket and 7 of 8 free throws. Odam finished with 38 points overall on 13 field goals and 12 of 13 free throws.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Rollie Pinto, 16 points, one 3-point basket, 5 of 5 free throws
—Ishmael Bethel, 10 points, two 3-point baskets, 2 of 2 free throws
Top performers for Sand Rock:
—Kaden Justice, 31 points, three treys, 6 of 6 free throws
—Jacob St. Clair, 28 points, six treys, 2 of 2 free throws
—Bradley Jackson, 11 points
Jacksonville Christian 68, Gaylesville 46: Tyler Doggrell and Braxton Brown each produced a double-double as the Thunder completed its Class 1A, Area 12 schedule with a win at Gaylesville.
Doggrell topped the Thunder in scoring with 19 points and claimed 10 rebounds. He also made three steals and dished out two assists. Brown scored 13 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and had two steals.
Ethan Fair recorded 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Noah Lee contributed five points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals.
Other top performers for Jacksonville Christian:
—Hunter Brown, six points, three rebounds
—Jordan Garner, three points, two rebounds
Sand Rock 60, Piedmont 56: Senior Lele Ridley led all scorers with 25 points but couldn’t get the Bulldogs past their 38-30 halftime deficit. Ridley netted five 3-point baskets and was 4 of 5 at the free throw stripe.
Ava Pope chipped in 13 points for Piedmont. She was 3 of 4 at the line and had two treys. Piedmont fell to 13-10 on the season.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Gracie Naugher, six points on two 3-point baskets
—Melanie Studdard, five points
Spring Garden 65, Cedar Bluff 27: Spring Garden salted away its Class 1A, Area 12 win over Cedar Bluff quickly.
The Panthers led 34-1 after one quarter. Eight players scored for Spring Garden led by Ace Austin with 15 points and Maggie Jarrett with 12 points. Austin added nine assists, three steals and three rebounds. Jarrett grabbed five rebounds and blocked four shots.
Other top performers for Spring Garden:
—Kayley Kirk, nine points, two blocks, three steals, two assists, three rebounds
—Kristen Lewis, nine points, two steals
—Libby Brown, eight points, six steals, three assists, two rebounds
—Olivia Law, six points, two steals, two rebounds
