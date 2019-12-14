Prep basketball roundup: Piedmont rallies past Mount Zion

Alex Odam scored a career-high 31 points as Piedmont's boys basketball team rallied from five down in the fourth quarter to beat Mount Zion (Ga.) 64-52 on Friday night.
Mount Zion led 50-45 after starting the fourth quarter with a 9-2 run. Piedmont finished with a 19-2 run.
Silas Thompson scored 14 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to spark the comeback.
Piedmont's top performers:
—Malachi Jackson, nine points, three 3-pointers
—Odam, 31 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals
—Luke Bussey, two points, five rebounds, two steals
—Trey McFarland, four points, eight rebounds
—Thompson, 18 points, 11 rebounds, two assists
—Jakari Foster, five rebounds
Mount Zion girls 66, Piedmont 33: Piedmont trailed only 12-10 after one period before Mount Zion took control.
The Bulldogs were behind 25-16 at halftime and 44-26 after three quarters.
Piedmont will play at Saks on Monday.
—Ava Pope, 12 points, two steals
—Lele Ridley, 10 points, seven rebounds
—Hannah Barbee, two steals
—Z'Hayla Walker, four points, five rebounds