Prep basketball roundup: Piedmont, Jacksonville sweep; Weaver boys take area game

Guards Alex Odam and Rollie Pinto led the Piedmont Bulldogs to a 71-41 win at Saks on Tuesday.

Odam, a senior who has already signed to play at Jacksonville State next season, scored 26 points on 13 field goals. Pinto, a freshman, had 20 points. He hit three 3-point baskets and was 5 of 5 at the free throw line.

