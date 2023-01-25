Prep basketball roundup: Piedmont, Jacksonville sweep; Weaver boys take area game

Guards Alex Odam and Rollie Pinto led the Piedmont Bulldogs to a 71-41 win at Saks on Tuesday.
Odam, a senior who has already signed to play at Jacksonville State next season, scored 26 points on 13 field goals. Pinto, a freshman, had 20 points. He hit three 3-point baskets and was 5 of 5 at the free throw line.
With the win, Piedmont finished Class 3A, Area 11 at 6-0 and will host the Area 11 tournament. Junior Anthony Bothwell led Saks in scoring with 17 points, 15 in the second half.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Ishmael Bethel, five points with one 3-point basket
—Colton Proctor, four points with one 3-point basket
Other top performers for Saks:
—Dee Elston, six points
—Jakari Streeter, five points
—Keondre Johnson, five points
Jacksonville 72, Cleburne County 28: Jacksonville got a new winning streak started Tuesday in Heflin.
The Golden Eagles led 21-14 after one quarter but the Tigers ran out of steam and scored only 14 more points over the final three quarters.
Senior John Broom recorded 23 points, four rebounds and three assists to lead Jacksonville. Senior Cam Johnson was 8-for-9 shooting from inside the arc and scored 18 points. He also had four steals and four rebounds. Senior Caden Johnson contributed 10 points, two assists and three rebounds.
Jacob Cavender and Hunter Gore tallied five points apiece to pace Cleburne County.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—Devin Barksdale, nine points on three 3-point baskets
—Dee Prothro, four rebounds, two points
Other top performers for Cleburne County:
—Grey Freeman, four points, four rebounds, two assists
—Dawson Hayes, four points, two rebounds
Weaver 58, Wellborn 26: On their home court Tuesday, the Wellborn Panthers played with Weaver for a quarter and trailed just 15-11 after one period.
Then they stopped scoring, recording single-digit points in each of the final three quarters while Weaver managed 15 points in the second quarter, 14 in the third and 14 in the fourth. Sophomore KeShawn Allen led the Bearcats with 18 points. Senior Tristan Brown scored 16 points and netted three 3-point baskets. Junior Jackson Long’s eight points were best for Wellborn.
Other top performers for Weaver:
—Dawson Brooks, nine points
—Zack Garner, five points
Other top performers for Wellborn:
—Trey Downs, six points
—Avery Odom, four points
—Ollie Boot, four points
Girls
Piedmont 58, Saks 27: On the road Tuesday, Piedmont completed a clean sweep of its six Class 3A, Area 11 games with its win over the Wildcats.
The Bulldogs ended the suspense quickly with their 30-8 advantage after the first quarter. Senior Lele Ridley led Piedmont with a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds. She added two assists and two steals.
Junior guard Ava Pope had 13 points, including three 3-point baskets. Pope was 3-for-4 from outside the 3-point line and passed for six assists. Senior Gracie Naugher scored 11 points, all in the first half, claimed six rebounds and made three steals.
Freshman Sania Angel led Saks with 13 points on six field goals and one free throw.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Jaycee Glover, seven points, three steals
—Melanie Studdard, five points, three rebounds
Other top performers for Saks:
—Jakailyn Carter, five points
—Meorri English, five points
Jacksonville Christian 62, Cedar Bluff 54: Playing at Cedar Bluff on Tuesday, the Thunder earned another Class 1A, Area 12 win at Cedar Bluff’s expense.
Senior Erin Prater’s 20 points were best for Jacksonville Christian. Prater also had six rebounds and four steals. Senior Kara Grace contributes 18 points, four rebounds and three steals to the victory. Eighth-grader Addy Lee recorded 12 points, four rebounds and six steals.
Jacksonville Christian improved to 11-7 and will play at Gaylesville on Thursday to finish up Area 12 play.
Other top performers for Jacksonville Christian:
—Kirsten Walker, six points, three rebounds, two steals
—Rebekah Carter, four points, 18 rebounds, four steals
—Katie Beth Hudson, two points, five rebounds
Jacksonville 75, Cleburne County 38: Jacksonville completed its Class 4A, Area 10 schedule with a win in Heflin on Tuesday.
Sophomore guard Ashley Grant recorded 21 points on 5-for-8 shooting from outside the arc, two close-range baskets and two free throws. Grant added four rebounds and three steals. DeAsia Prothro contributed a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds to the win. She made six steals. Lexi Phillips finished with 13 points, four steals and four rebounds.
Faith Brown scored 21 points to lead the Tigers. Jacksonville statistics showed Brown with six rebounds.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—Mya Swain, five points, two steals
—Jaci Taylor, five points, two rebounds
Other top performers for Cleburne County:
—Hannah Turley, eight points, five rebounds
—Navaeh Williams, four points, five rebounds