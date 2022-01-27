Prep basketball roundup: Piedmont girls down White Plains in double OT

Piedmont’s girls basketball team outscored White Plains 8-5 in the second overtime Thursday to score a 61-58 victory.
Ava Pope canned four 3-point baskets and led the Bulldogs with 27 points. Angel Bozarth paced White Plains with 23 points.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Lele Ridley 14 points
—Emily Farmer, eight points
—Z’Hayla Walker, six points
Other top performers for White Plains:
—Camden Wilson, 12 points
—Adriana Sotelo, 11 points
Spring Garden 65, Oxford 57: The Panthers led 22-9 after one quarter and held off the Yellow Jackets.
Neely Welsh led Spring Garden with 29 points.
Spring Garden’s other top performers:
—Ace Austin, 16 points, six rebounds, six assists, three steals
—Kaylee Kirk, 15 points, five rebounds
—Sarah Kate McKay, five points, eight rebounds
Oxford’s top performers:
—Xai Whitfield, 17 points
—Kaleah Taylor, 16 points
—Justice Woods, nine points
—Lauren Ellard, nine points
Cleburne County 56, Ranburne 45: Cleburne County improved its record against Ranburne to 3-0 this season.
Brooklyn McDaniel finished with a double-double, scoring 26 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. She added three assists and two blocked shots to her stat line. Faith Brown, who surpassed 1,000 career points for her career in a 44-41 loss to Anniston on Tuesday, scored 20 points and grabbed five boards against Ranburne.
Other top performers for Cleburne County (21-6):
—Libby Altman, six points
—Karley Boyd, four points
—Jacy Littleton, seven rebounds
Jacksonville Christian 56, Donoho 19: Hannah Clayton and Kara Grace both finished with double-doubles as the Thunder crept above .500 on the season.
Clayton finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. Grace had 14 points, 13 rebounds and four steals
JCA (11-10) is scheduled to play at Valley Head on Friday.
JCA’s other top performers:
—Payten Walker, seven points
—Addy Lee, six points
—Ella Kines, five points
—Rebekah Carter, three points, five assists, four steals
—Erin Prater, two points, six rebounds
Boys
Jacksonville Christian 53, Donoho 52: Ethan Fair poured in 31 points with nine rebounds, and the Thunder held off the Falcons at home.
Fair also had an assist as JCA improved to 11-11 overall, 3-5 area headed into Friday’s area game at Valley Head.
JCA’s other top performers:
—Tyler Doggrell, eight points, five rebounds, two assists, three steals
—Brodie Clay, eight points, eight rebounds, one steal
Piedmont 46, White Plains 40: Alex Odam scored 20 points to lead the Bulldogs past the Wildcats.
Walker O’Steen led White Plains with 17 points.
Other top performers for Piedmont
—Ish Bethel, nine points
—Chance Murphy, six points
Other top performers for White Plains:
—Luke Bussey, nine points
—Joshua Wheeler, seven points