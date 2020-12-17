Prep basketball roundup: Piedmont girls, boys take down Glencoe

It had been almost four years since Piedmont defeated Glencoe in girls basketball. Jan. 10, 2017, was the date and the victory was a 51-49 nail-biter.
There was no suspense at Glencoe Thursday night. The Bulldogs led by 16 points at halftime and eventually emerged with a 48-29 victory over the Yellow Jackets.
Ahead 11-5 after one quarter, Piedmont outscored Glencoe 12-2 in the second quarter as Ava Pope tallied nine of her game-best 18 points in the second period. Pope also had three rebounds and two assists.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Lele Ridley, 10 points, eight rebounds
—Emily Farmer, nine points, two steals
—Jaycee Glover five points, seven rebounds, five assists
—Z’Hayla Walker, four points, four rebounds
—Armoni Perry, six rebounds
Boys
Piedmont 75, Glencoe 44: Visiting Piedmont raced to a 27-7 lead after one quarter as Alex Odam scored 17 of his game-high 30 points in the opening eight minutes.
Odam had three 3-point baskets in the first quarter and four for the game. Odam added seven assists, five rebounds and five steals.
Piedmont played for the second consecutive game without usual starters Jakari Foster and Sean Smith, who are members of the North All-Star team for tonight’s AHSAA North-South All-Star football game in Mobile.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Luke Bussey, 17 points with five treys, two assists
—Cassius Fairs, nine points
—Coleman Reid, eight points, six rebounds, two assists