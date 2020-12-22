Prep basketball roundup: Piedmont girls advance to championship game of Gaston Christmas Classic

Lele Ridley and Z’Hayla Walker each recorded a double-double as Piedmont defeated Ashville 68-42 in the semifinal round of the Gaston Christmas Classic on Tuesday. The Bulldogs (6-3) will meet Ranburne (7-3) in the championship game Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Ridley scored 25 points and pulled down 18 rebounds, eight off the offensive glass. She also blocked three shots and passed for five assists. Walker scored 11 points and added 12 rebounds. She had two assists.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Ava Pope, 20 points, four steals, three assists
—Emily Farmer, seven points, eight rebounds
Ranburne 53, Gaston 16: Ranburne outscored Gaston 22-4 in the third quarter to claim a 47-14 lead. Julianna Merrill had six of her game-high 12 points in the third.
Ranburne’s other top performers:
—Kayli Olds, nine points, 15 rebounds
—Natalie Merrill, nine points, three treys
—Abigail Howle, nine points, three steals
—Briley Merrill, seven points, five steals, four assists
Boys
Piedmont 64, Moody 63: Alex Odam connected on a layup with one second to play Tuesday to send Piedmont past Moody and into the consolation final of the Gaston Christmas Classic. Piedmont (4-2) plays Southeastern on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Odam scored 25 points, handed out eight assists and had three rebounds.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Jakari Foster, 11 points, four rebounds
—Luke Bussey, 10 points, nine rebounds, four steals
—Omarion Foster, nine points, nine rebounds, three steals