Prep basketball roundup: Piedmont boys win big in return from quarantine

Piedmont’s boys basketball team returned from quarantine Friday with a resounding 86-40 win over Weaver. The Bulldogs’ last game before Friday’s was Dec. 29, but they showed no rust against the Bearcats, improving to 6-5 overall and 3-0 in area play.
Top performers for Piedmont:
—Alex Odam, 17 points
—Luke Bussey, 16 points, four 3-pointers
—Gavin Lawler, 13 points
—Jadon Calhoun, nine points
—Jack Hayes, nine points
—Jakari Foster, eight points
—Omarion Foster, eight points
Top performers for Weaver:
—Jeffrey Miles, 12 points
—Kyle Knight, 10 points
Girls
Piedmont 42, Weaver 31: The Bulldogs outscored the Bearcats 17-3 in the first quarter and 28-11 in the first half to put the game out of reach.
Top performers for Piedmont:
—Ava Pope, 15 points, four assists, six steals
—Emily Farmer, eight points
—Z’Hayla Walker, six points, 13 rebounds
—Lele Ridley, four points, 10 rebounds, four steals, two blocks
Top performer for Weaver:
—Haley Homesley, 15 points
Thursday’s games
Jacksonville’s Kayla Broom flirted with a triple-double Thursday in the Golden Eagles’ 59-36 win over Etowah.
Broom finished the game with eight points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.
The Golden Eagles had a 55-33 rebounding advantage and turned 23 offensive rebounds into 23 second-chance points.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—Patience Carr, 15 points, five rebounds, two steals
—Maggie Anderson, nine points
—Bree Edmonson, eight points, three rebounds, three steals
—Amiayh Buchannan, six points, 13 rebounds (10 offensive)
—Amarie Curry, five points, 10 rebounds
—Ashley Grant, five points, four assists
Boys
Jacksonville 64, Etowah 62: The Golden Eagles trailed 31-29 at halftime, but a 21-13 advantage in the third quarter proved to be enough to hold off the Blue Devils in the fourth.
Top performers for Jacksonville:
—Cam Johnson, 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals
—Quinn Long, 13 points, five rebounds
—John Broom, 10 points, eight rebounds, three assists
—Omarion Adams, 10 points
—Caden Johnson, seven points, five rebounds