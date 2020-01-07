Prep basketball roundup: Piedmont boys cruise to win over Wellborn

Piedmont’s boys basketball team cruised to a 79-25 win over Wellborn on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs (13-2, 5-0 Class 3A, Area 11) led 40-15 at halftime.
Piedmont’s top performers:
—Luke Bussey, 18 points on six 3-pointers
—Silas Thompson, 15 points, 10 rebounds
—Alex Odam, 15 points, six assists
—Jakari Foster, 14 points, six rebounds
—Omarion Foster, seven points, five assists
Wellborn’s top performer:
—K.V. Wesley, 19 points
Jacksonville 65, Cherokee County 48: Kyre’ Maynor and Quintavius Long scored 17 points apiece to lead Jacksonville past Cherokee County. Maynor added four assists and Long was 5 of 10 from 3-point range.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—Donavon McCain, 14 points, 10 rebounds, three steals
—Yessman Green, 10 points, four rebounds, two assists, four steals
Cherokee County’s top performer:
—Slade Alexander, 31 points
Jacksonville Christian 73, Faith Christian 47: Chase Vinson scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Thunder to victory.
JCA (13-4, 4-1 Class 1A, Area 11) hosts Donoho on Thursday.
Other top performers for JCA:
—Nash Messer, 12 points, six assists
—Kobe Messer, 11 points, seven rebounds
—Tanner Wilson, seven points, three steals
—Brady Shaddix, four points, four rebounds, eight assists, three steals
Girls
Piedmont 56, Wellborn 22: Lele Ridley finished with a double-double of 17 points, 14 rebounds and two steals to lead the Bulldogs past the Panthers.
Piedmont improved to 4-9 overall and 3-2 in Class 3A, Area 11 play.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Ava Pope, nine points, four assists, two steals
—Jaycee Glover, nine points, three steals
—Hannah Barbee, eight points, two steals
—Z’Hayla Walker, six points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals
Wellborn’s top performers:
—Blakley Cupp, eight points
—Cloie Adkison, six points
Jacksonville 54, Cherokee County 42: The Golden Eagles rallied in the fourth quarter to knock off the Warriors.
Down 32-27 after the third quarter, Jacksonville outscored Cherokee County 27-10 in the final period.
Jacksonville’s top performers:
—Kayla Broom, 20 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, six blocks
—Patience Carr, 12 points, six rebounds, two assists
—Rebekah Gannaway, 10 points, three rebounds, three assists
—Maggie Anderson, 10 points
Cherokee County’s top performers:
—Kayleigh Hunter, 16 points, 13 rebounds
—Audrey Green, 10 points, five rebounds, four assists
Jacksonville Christian 52, Faith Christian 31: Karli Barnwell finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and four steals to help the Thunder down Faith Christian.
Other top performers for JCA:
—Rebekah Carter, 13 points, seven rebounds
—Kylie Cupp, 12 points, three assists
Monday’s boys games
Saks 75, Wellborn 41: Saks jumped out to a 26-5 lead after one quarter and cruised the rest of the way.
Saks’ top performers:
—Zay Elston, 17 points
—Kyle Goedde, 11 points
—Pat Williams, eight points
—Benji Wilson, eight points
Wellborn’s top performers:
—K.V. Wesley, 20 points
—Chris Lloyd, seven points
Jacksonville 71, Munford 46: Jacksonville outscored Munford 25-11 in the second quarter to pull away.
Jacksonville made 29 of 44 shots (65 percent) from the floor.
Jacksonville’s top performers:
—Kyre’ Maynor, 16 points, four rebounds
—Cam Johnson, 13 points, four steals
—Yessman Green, 13 points, two steals
—Quintavius Long, 10 points, two assists
—Donavon McCain, four points, seven rebounds
Piedmont 53, White Plains 48: Alex Odam scored 25 points to lead the Bulldogs past the Wildcats.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Silas Thompson, 15 points, six rebounds
—Jakari Foster, eight points, eight rebounds, four steals
White Plains’ top performers:
—Jaden Chatman, 15 points
—Brody Baker, 14 points
—Walker O’Steen, eight points
Monday’s girls games
Alexandria 61, Clay Central 45: Ashley Phillips scored 19 points to lead the Valley Cubs past Clay Central.
Other top performers for Alexandria:
—Kam Simpson, 10 points
—Chloe Gattis, seven points
—KayLeigh Steen, seven points
Jacksonville 47, Munford 29: The Golden Eagles outscored the Lions 18-6 in the first quarter and 11-8 in the second to build a 29-14 halftime lead.
Jacksonville’s top performers:
—Amarie Curry, 13 points, six rebounds, two steals
—Patience Carr, 11 points, two steals
—Kayla Broom, eight points, five rebounds, six assists, six steals
Munford’s top performers:
—Anijah Gladden, eight points, five rebounds, five steals
—Mallory Moore, eight points, four rebounds
—Madalyn Moore, eight points
White Plains 59, Piedmont 44: Leading 29-21 at halftime, White Plains outscored Piedmont 19-5 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Piedmont’s top performers:
—Lele Ridley, 16 points, seven rebounds
—Jaycee Glover, nine points, five rebounds
—Ava Pope, seven points, two rebounds, two assists
—Z’Hayla Walker, seven points, nine rebounds