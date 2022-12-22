Prep basketball roundup: Piedmont boys advance to championship game of Christmas tourney

Piedmont earned its second basketball win in as many days Wednesday in the boys bracket of the Gaston Christmas tournament. Piedmont downed host Gaston 62-48 in the semifinal round. The Bulldogs were scheduled to face Appalachian at 7:30 p.m. in Thursday’s championship game.
Each team scored 11 points in the first quarter. Piedmont point guard Alex Odam had a quiet three points, a field goal and one of two free throws, in the first. Odam then scored eight points in the second quarter as his team outscored Gaston 19-13 in the second period. The senior then netted 13 points of Piedmont’s 16 in the third, helping hold the lead despite being outscored 17-16. Odam and junior Chance Murphy each scored six points in the fourth as Piedmont pulled away by outscoring Gaston 16-7.
Odam finished with 30 points, 14 field goals and a 2 of 3 game at the free throw line. Murphy was 5 of 8 at the line and totaled nine points, all in the second half. Mica Merriman, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard, led Gaston with 25 points. He nailed four 3-point baskets and was 5 of 5 at the free throw stripe.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Ishmael Bethel, eight points
—Rollie Pinto, seven points, 5 of 6 free throws
—Cole Wilson, six points on two 3-point baskets in the first half
Piedmont 74, Southeastern 42: In the opening round of the Gaston Christmas tournament Tuesday, Piedmont led the Mustangs 44-25 at halftime then set the clock running in the fourth quarter with a 28-11 advantage in the third quarter.
Odam led all scorers with 27 points in the first three quarters. Odam had 10 points in the first period, nine in the second and eight in the third. Pinto’s 18 points included two 3-point baskets.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Colten Proctor, six points with one 3-point basket
—Wilson, six points with two 3-pointers
Piedmont 54, Southeastern 33: In the game to decide third place in the Gaston Christmas tournament, Piedmont started fast and defeated Southeastern. The Bulldogs led 19-5 after one quarter and improved to 7-4. Guard Ava Pope had 13 of her career-best 29 points in the first quarter. Pope also handed out four assists, made three steals, blocked a shot and grabbed four rebounds. Lele Ridley scored nine points and added four rebounds and two assists.
Piedmont plays Dec. 28 against host school Haralson County (Ga.) in the annual Hilburn-Patterson Invitational in Tallapoosa, Ga.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Cayla Bothers, five points, two assists, three rebounds
—Gracie Naugher, four points, three steal, two assists
St. Clair County 51, Piedmont 36: The Class 5A Saints were more than 3A Piedmont could contain in the third quarter of a girls semifinal game at Gaston on Wednesday. St. Clair County led 23-17 at halftime then outscored the Bulldogs 19-9 in the third quarter to take control. Ridley tallied nine of her team-best 13 points in the second quarter. She added 11 rebounds for a double-double and blocked three shots. Other leading performers for Piedmont
—Pope, 10 points including three 3-point baskets
—Brothers, six points, seven rebounds, two steals
Ranburne 62, Ashville 43: Ranburne started slowly in its first-day loss to Piedmont in the Gaston Christmas tournament. That problem was corrected Wednesday morning. The purple-and-white clad Bulldogs got 12 points from Briley Merrill and six from Aubree Anglin and outscored Ashville’s green-and-orange Bulldogs 20-8 in the first quarter on their way to a 19-point win.
Merrill finished with 34 points, including three 3-point baskets and 3 of 4 free throws. Anglin contributed 13 points overall, including three treys. Autumn Phillips netted a pair of 3-pointers and finished with eight points.
