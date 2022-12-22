 Skip to main content
Prep basketball roundup: Piedmont boys advance to championship game of Christmas tourney

Basketball teaser
File photo

Piedmont earned its second basketball win in as many days Wednesday in the boys bracket of the Gaston Christmas tournament. Piedmont downed host Gaston 62-48 in the semifinal round. The Bulldogs were scheduled to face Appalachian at 7:30 p.m. in Thursday’s championship game.

Each team scored 11 points in the first quarter. Piedmont point guard Alex Odam had a quiet three points, a field goal and one of two free throws, in the first. Odam then scored eight points in the second quarter as his team outscored Gaston 19-13 in the second period. The senior then netted 13 points of Piedmont’s 16 in the third, helping hold the lead despite being outscored 17-16. Odam and junior Chance Murphy each scored six points in the fourth as Piedmont pulled away by outscoring Gaston 16-7.

