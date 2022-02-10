Prep basketball roundup: Phillips returns as Jacksonville wins area opener

Cade Phillips returned to action for Jacksonville on Thursday, and the Golden Eagles responded by crushing Ashville 109-49 in their Class 4A, Area 10 tournament opener.
Phillips, who hadn’t played since suffering a right foot injury against Anniston on Jan. 14, played seven minutes on Thursday, finishing with seven points, three rebounds and three blocked shots.
Jacksonville built an 69-18 lead by halftime on the strength of a 42-point second quarter.
Five Golden Eagles scored in double figures. Devin Barksdale led the way with 17 points to go along with four assists. John Broom made five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, five rebounds and four assists. JaLeik Long added 14 points. Camren Johnson was 4-for-4 from beyond the arc and finished with 14 points and two blocked shots. Camren’s twin brother, Caden scored 10 points and led the team with seven rebounds and three steals.
Jacoby Zackery added eight points, and Ethan Duke had seven.
Jacksonville will face Etowah Saturday at 1 p.m. in the area tournament final.
Girls
Ohatchee 60, Piedmont 51: Piedmont sophomore Ava Pope crossed the 1,000-point threshold for her career, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Jorda Crook’s 29-point night as Ohatchee won the Class 3A, Area 11 title at home.
Both teams advanced to sub-regional play. Ohatchee will play host to Area 9 runner-up Saks on Monday at 6 p.m., and Piedmont will play Area 9 champion Childersburg on the road.
Pope scored 35 points in Piedmont’s first-round victory over Pleasant Valley on Tuesday, leaving her two points shy of 1,000. After Crook opened the game with a bucket, Pope answered with a 3-pointer.
Piedmont coach Terrace Ridley called timeout to recognize Pope, who finished with 18 points on the night.
Crook scored 14 points in the first half and 15 in the second. She got help from Morgan Foshee, who added 10 points.
Other top performers:
—Piedmont’s LeLe Ridley, 20 points
—Ohatchee’s Gracie George, eight points
Oxford 53, Pell City 48: Justice Woods poured in 20 points, and Oxford won the Class 6A, Area 13 title to improve to 23-4.
The Yellow Jackets won the right to host its sub-regional against the Area 11 runner-up Monday at 6 p.m. Huffman and Shades Valley will play for the Area 11 title on Friday.
Woods hit two 3-pointers to help Oxford overcome a 16-point performance from Pell City’s Kyla Torok and 13 from Tori Winslett.
Oxford’s other top performers:
—Xai Whitfield, 14 points
—Lauren Ellard, seven points
—KaLeah Taylor, seven points
Spring Garden 54, Sand Rock 40: Spring Garden outscored Sand Rock 27-14 in the second half on its way to winning the Class 2A, Area 12 tournament championship.
Ace Austin led the Panthers with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Other top performers for Spring Garden:
—Abbey Steward, 15 points, seven rebounds
—Kaylee Kirk, 11 points, five rebounds
—Neely Welsh, seven points, 10 rebounds
Anniston 33, Cleburne County 28: Anniston opened the Class 4A, Area 9 tournament with a hard-fought victory over Cleburne County on Wednesday.
Shi Jackson scored four points in the decisive fourth quarter and led the Bulldogs with 12 points.
Brooklyn McDaniel and Faith Brown were the only Cleburne County players to score. Both finished with 14 points.
Anniston will face Handley in the area tournament championship game Friday at 6 p.m.
Anniston’s other top performers:
—Serena Hardy seven points
—Taysia West, six points