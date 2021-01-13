Prep basketball roundup: Oxford girls hold off Pell City rally

Oxford’s girls basketball team held off a late Pell City rally for a 56-49 win in Oxford on Tuesday night. The Lady Jackets improved to 4-0 in area play.
Oxford (15-4) led 29-23 at the half before Pell City scored six straight points to take a 47-46 lead at the 3:32 mark in the final quarter. The Jackets went on a 10-2 run to end the contest and won their seventh straight game.
“We had a very slow start, but we found a way to win,” Oxford head coach Melissa Bennett said.
The Yellow Jackets host Southside on Thursday night.
Oxford’s top performers:
—Kaleah Taylor, 14 points, made 10 of 14 shots from the free throw line
—La’Mya Mcgrue, 10 points, nine rebounds
—Lauren Ellard, nine points
—Lisa Montgomery, seven points, five rebounds
Pell City’s top performers:
—Kyla Torok, 12 points
—Lyricika McCoy, nine points
Jacksonville 49, Cherokee County 40: At Jacksonville on Tuesday, the Golden Eagles improved to 4-1 in Class 4A, Area 10 play and avenged their lone Area 10 loss.
Senior Kayla Broom led the Eagles with a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds. Broom also had five assists and three steals.
Jacksonville (8-4) continues Area 10 action Thursday in Attalla against Etowah.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—Patience Carr, 11 points, five rebounds, four assists
—Amiyah Buchanan, eighth points, nine rebounds
Top performers for Cherokee County:
—Audrey Green, 12 points
—Mary Johnson, 10 points
Boys
Oxford 67, Pell City 25: The Yellow Jackets held Pell City to just six field goals over the last 30 minutes of the game and rolled to a victory Tuesday night.
It was the 11th straight win for Oxford.
“Our team is built on defense and that is what we work on in practice. We can bring on 10 players and frustrate and tire out people and it has been successful for our team,” Oxford coach Joel Van Meter said.
Eleven different players scored for the Yellow Jackets. Justin Moore scored 18 of his 20 points in the first quarter.
Oxford (16-2) will host Southside on Thursday night.
Oxford’s top performers:
—Peyton Watts, nine points
—Rylan Houck, eight points
—Josh Johnson, seven rebounds
Pell City’s top performers:
—Baylor Smith, seven points
—Evan Watson, five points
Jacksonville 57, Cherokee County 43: At Jacksonville on Tuesday, the Golden Eagles led 38-32 after three quarters then closed strong, taking the fourth quarter 19-11. Cherokee County had edged Jacksonville 59-54 on Dec. 8 in Centre.
Q Long had 14 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists for the Eagles. Long was 6 of 12 from the floor overall, 1 of 2 from outside the arc and 1 of 1 at the charity stripe.
Jacksonville improved to 4-1 in Class 4A, Area 10.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—John Broom, 12 points, five rebounds, four assists
—Caden Johnson, 10 points, eight rebounds
—Cam Johnson, nine points, seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks
Top performers for Cherokee County:
—Slade Alexander, 12 points, six rebounds
—Connor Elrod, 10 points, four rebounds