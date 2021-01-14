Prep basketball roundup: Oxford boys knock off Southside

Oxford’s boys basketball team held its second straight area opponent to 25 points or under as it defeated Southside 63-22 Thursday night at Oxford.
It was the Yellow Jackets’ 13th straight win overall.
Oxford (17-2) led 29-13 at halftime and for the second game in a row shut out their opponent in the fourth quarter.
“We get to play a lot of guys because of how hard everyone practices,” Oxford coach Joe Van Meter said. “They earn that time and when they know they are going to get rewarded they play hard.”
Top performers for Oxford:
—Justin Moore, 21 points
—Rylan Houck,12 points, seven rebounds
—Roc Taylor, nine points
Top performers for Southside:
—William Carr, six points
Girls
Oxford 57, Southside 31: Oxford scored 27 straight points in the third quarter and 11 straight points in the second quarter to blow open a close game Thursday at Oxford.
Oxford (16-4) turned an 11-6 deficit into a 49-20 lead and went on to win its eighth straight game. Superior defense created 28 turnovers that led to many easy baskets.
“We had another slow start and have got to learn that we cannot be a great team until we learn how to play defense for all four quarters,” Oxford coach Melissa Bennett said.
Top performers for Oxford:
—Leah Taylor, 17 points
—La’Mya McGrue, 16 points
—Xai’Onna Whitfield, 12 points, seven rebounds
—Lisa Montgomery, eight rebounds
Top performers for Southside:
—Lynnsey Hunt, seven points
—Ally Gilliland, eight rebounds
Jacksonville Christian 62, Wellborn 26: Karli Barnwell led three JCA players in double figures with 19 points, and Kara Grace recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds as the Thunder improved to 4-8 on the season.
Other top performers for JCA:
—Rebekah Carter, 13 points, four rebounds, two assists, five steals
—Mia Morales, four points, two assists, three steals
—Abbie Stovall, five rebounds, three steals
—Kirsten Walker, eight points
—Hannah Clayton, four points, four rebounds, four steals
Cleburne County 44, Munford 8: Brooklyn McDaniel led the Tigers with a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. She added six steals and two assists.
The Tigers improved to 10-9 on the season.
Other top performers for Cleburne County:
—Faith Brown, 12 points, three rebounds, two steals
—Hailey Price, 10 points, two assists
Wednesday’s game
Cleburne County girls 54, Clay Central 22: Three players scored in double figures to lead Cleburne County to a fourth-quarter running clock and an easy victory Wednesday in Heflin.
Hailey Price tallied 12 of her game-high 18 points in the third quarter as the Tigers expanded their 30-12 halftime lead to 52-15 after three periods. Price also had five rebounds.
The game was initially scheduled for Monday but a water leak at the school delayed it until Wednesday. Cleburne County improved to 9-9.
Other top performers for Cleburne County:
—Faith Brown, 15 points, five steals
—Brooklyn McDaniel, 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists
—Haven Freeman, six points, three rebounds
Top performer for Clay Central:
—Sydnee Reaves, nine points
Tuesday’s games
Jacksonville Christian girls 54, Weaver 52: At Jacksonville, Rebekah Carter’s three-point play pushed JCA ahead 54-50. After a steal, Carter scored, was fouled on the shot and made the free throw. She finished with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds and made five steals.
Other top performers for JCA:
—Karli Barnwell, 12 points, six rebounds
—Mia Morales, 12 points, five rebounds
Spring Garden girls 72, Gaston 12: At Spring Garden, the Panthers led 31-0 after one quarter. Eleven players scored for Spring Garden, led by Ace Austin with 17 points. She added nine assists, five rebounds and four steals.
Other top performers for Spring Garden:
—Lexy Adkison, 13 points, eight rebounds
—Neely Welsh, nine points, five steals, five rebounds
—Sarah Kate McKay, nine points, three rebounds
Weaver boys 63, Jacksonville Christian 62: At Jacksonville, the Bearcats led 39-29 at halftime and kept Jacksonville Christian at bay in the second half despite missing the front end of one-and-one free throw opportunities three times in the fourth quarter.
Tristan Brown led Weaver with 19 points. He was 4 of 5 at the foul line in the second half and 7 of 8 at the line for the game.
Other top performers for Weaver:
—Kyle Knight, 17 points, four 3-point baskets
—Jeffrey Miles, eight points with six in the second half
Top performers for JCA:
—Landon Wills, 27 points, seven rebounds
—Tavian Alexander, 17 points, 11 rebounds
Spring Garden boys 98, Gaston 27: At Spring Garden, the Panthers led 30-9 after one quarter and 59-13 at halftime. Ryley Kirk was 6 of 12 from beyond the 3-point arc and led Spring Garden with 25 points. He also contributed six rebounds, five steals and three assists. Weston Kirk recorded 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Other top performers for Spring Garden:
—Chaz Pope, 14 points, 11 rebounds
—Luke Welsh, 11 points, six rebounds
—Andrew Floyd, nine points, seven rebounds
—Cooper Austin, eight points, four steals
—Cameron Welsh, eight points, four assists