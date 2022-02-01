Prep basketball roundup: Odam scores 48 points in Piedmont win

Piedmont’s Alex Odam blistered the nets at the Cleburne County gymnasium for a career best 48 points as the Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 72-59. Odam finished with eight 3-point baskets and was 2-for-2 at the free throw line. He netted 13 points in the first quarter, seven in the second, 17 in the third and 11 in the fourth.
Gavin Lawler and Ishmael Bethel each added eight points for the Bulldogs. Piedmont held a narrow 34-32 advantage at halftime.
Dayleon Brown drilled six 3-point buckets and led Cleburne County with 19 points. Dee Prothro added 13 points for the Tigers.
Jacksonville 86, Talladega 38: John Broom and Camren Johnson combined for 49 points as the Golden Eagles cruised past Talladega on Tuesday. Broom finished with 25 points and Johnson added 24. Both finished with five rebounds apiece.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—Julian Hill, eight points
—Quintavious Long, seven points
—Caden Johnson, six points, seven rebounds, four assists, four steals
—Devin Barksdale, five points, five assists
Girls
Cleburne County 47, Piedmont 38: Cleburne County defeated visiting Piedmont on Tuesday. The Tigers improved to 22-7 on the season and earned head coach Todd Gable career win No. 150 in varsity competition.
Senior Brooklyn McDaniel and sophomore Faith Brown each contributed a double-double to Cleburne County’s win. McDaniel scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Brown recorded 20 points and 19 boards.
Guard Ava Pope led three Piedmont players in double figures with 14 points. Emily Farmer had three 3-point baskets and 12 points for the Bulldogs. Lele Ridley scored 10 points.
Jacksonville Christian 60, Gaston 41: The Thunder closed out the regular season with a win Tuesday. Erin Prater led JCA with 19 points to go along with three steals.
The Thunder closed the regular season with a 12-11 record. They will face Faith Christian in area tournament play Feb. 8.
Other top performers for JCA:
—Rebekah Carter, 13 points, seven rebounds, six steals
—Kara Grace, 10 points, 12 rebounds
—Hannah Clayton, nine points, six rebounds, five steals
—Kirsten Walker, nine points
Talladega 33, Jacksonville 28: Trinity Webb carried Talladega to a low-scoring win over Jacksonville on Tuesday, finishing with 16 points, 16 rebounds and three steals.
Amarie Curry led the Golden Eagles with 13 points, five rebounds and four steals.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—DeAsia Prothro, five points, eight rebounds, four steals
—Alexis Phillips, five points
—Ashley Grant, four points, three assists, seven steals
—Mya Swain, one point, five rbounds
Other top performer for Talladega:
—Houston Goins, 11 points, three steals