Prep basketball roundup: Odam scores 36 to help Piedmont pull away from Sand Rock

Alex Odam scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to help Piedmont’s boys basketball team pull away from Sand Rock in a 59-49 win Tuesday.
Odam finished with 36 points.
Coleman Reid was the only other Bulldog in double figures with 10 points. Omarion Foster finished with five points.
Weaver 60, Jacksonville Christian 49:Tristan Brown scored 23 points to lead the Bearcats to a win over Jacksonville Christian on Tuesday.
Brown was one of three Bearcats in double figures. Kohl Perry added 12 points and Dawson Brooks had 10.
Top performers for JCA:
—Brodie Clay, 15 points
—Ethan Fair, 14 points
—Braxton Brown, seven points
Weaver 67, Wellborn 44: Tristan Brown nailed five 3-pointers and led the Bearcats with 23 points in a win over Wellborn on Monday.
Brown did the majority of his damage early, scoring 18 points in the first half.
Other top performers for Weaver:
—Jeffrey Miles, 11 points
—Kohl Perry, 10 points
Top performers for Wellborn:
—Kam Jackson, 23 points
—Messiah Moore, 13 points
Spring Garden 56, Handley 55: Spring Garden outscored Handley 16-8 in the final quarter Monday to escape with a narrow victory.
Jacob Welsh led the way, finishing with a double-double of 24 points and 12 rebounds.
Other top performers for Spring Garden:
—Cooper Austin, 15 points, five assists, three steals
—Chaz Pope, 10 points, three blocked shots
—John Welsh, seven points
Girls
Jacksonville Christian 50, Weaver 42: Kara Grace posted a double-double to lead the Thunder over the Bearcats on Tuesday.
Grace finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and three steals.
JCA (9-11) will host ASD on Wednesday.
Other top performers for JCA:
—Addy Lee, eight points, three assists, six steals
—Kirsten Walker, eight points, three assists
—Hannah Clayton, seven points, eight rebounds, three steals
—Rebekah Carter, seven points, seven rebounds, four steals
Oxford 61, Talladega 34: LaMya McGrue scored 17 points to lead Oxford to victory on the road in the Yellow Jackets’ first outing since beating Anniston in Friday’s Calhoun County final.
Oxford’s other top performers:
—Xai Whitfield: 12 points
—Kaleah Taylor: 10 points
—Kaylen Kenney: 10 points
Cleburne County 59, Clay Central 27: Cleburne County won its 20th game of the season on Monday.
Faith Brown scored 17 points to lead the Tigers. She added five rebounds. Brooklyn McDaniel posted a double-double with 14 points, 13 rebounds and three steals.
Other top performers for Cleburne County (20-5):
—Allyssa Hunt, nine points, seven rebounds
—Jacy Littleton, seven points
—Libby Altman, five points, three steals
—Karley Boyd, four points, three assists
Spring Garden 81, Handley 33: Four Spring Garden players scored in double figures Monday as the Panthers rolled past Handley.
Olivia Law led the way with 14 points and four steals.
Other top performers for Spring Garden:
—Neely Welsh, 12 points
—Ace Austin, 11 points, five assists, 10 steals
—Libby Brown, 10 points, three steals