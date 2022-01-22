Prep basketball roundup: McDaniel leads Cleburne County girls past Piedmont

Brooklyn McDaniel’s double-double helped Cleburne County’s girls basketball team knock off Piedmont 58-42 on Saturday.
McDaniel finished with 23 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals. Faith Brown added 15 points for the Tigers.
Other top performers for Cleburne County (19-5)
—Allyssa Hunt, seven points, six rebounds
—Libby Altman, seven points
—Makenzie Frames, six points
Jacksonville Christian 54, Coosa Christian 29: Erin Prater had a team-leading three assists and led four JCA players in double figures with 17 points.
JCA (8-10) will host Weaver on Tuesday.
Other top performers for JCA:
—Kara Grace, 10 points, 12 rebounds
—Hannah Clayton, 11 points, five steals
—Addy Lee, 10 points, five steals
—Rebekah Carter, four points, six rebounds, three steals
Boys
Jacksonville Christian 89, Coosa Christian 55: Ethan Fair and Cam Moses led the Thunder to a convincing win.
Moses scored a team-high 28 points and grabbed five rebounds. Fair finished with 25 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and five steals.
JCA (9-10) will host Weaver on Tuesday.
Other top performers for JCA:
—Brodie Clay, 13 points, five rebounds
—Tyler Doggrell, nine rebounds
—Braxton Brown, six points, four rebounds