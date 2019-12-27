Prep basketball roundup: Lincoln scrapes by Piedmont in Glencoe Holiday Classic

Alex Odam scored 28 points and Silas Thompson added 24, but Piedmont fell to Lincoln 65-64 in the Glencoe Holiday Shootout on Friday.
Odam added six assists and four steals. Thompson had 10 rebounds. Jakari Foster had three steals.
Brian Garrett led Lincoln with 21 points and Javion Surles added 18.
Spring Garden 61, Randolph County 48: Cooper Austin had 23 points and four steals as Spring Garden won in the Hillburn Patterson tournament at Haralson County (Ga.) High School.
Weston Kirk had 21 points, while Ryley Kirk added 10 points, three rebounds and a pair of assists. Chaz Pope had five rebounds and four assists to go with three points.