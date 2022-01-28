Prep basketball roundup: Johnson twins lead Jacksonville past Saks

The Johnson twins helped Jacksonville’s boys basketball team knock off Saks 64-52 on Friday.
Camren Johnson was the only Golden Eagle in double figures with 11 points, and Caden Johnson added nine points and five rebounds.
Jacksonville led 22-7 after one quarter and 39-15 at halftime before cruising to the finish line.
Sean Parnell led Saks with 17 points, five rebounds and five steals.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—Quintavious Long, eight points, six rebounds
—Julian Hill, eight points
—Jacoby Zackery, seven points, two steals
—JaLeik Long, six points, two steals
—Devin Barksdale, five points, three steals
Other top performers for Saks:
—Gavin Doss, 14 points, five rebounds, three steals
—Anthony Bothwell, six points
—Rickey Garrett, five points
—Malik Carlisle, three points, five rebounds
—Jalen McCants, two points, six rebounds, four assists
Girls
Oxford 49, Southside 47: Oxford beat Southside’s press, and Xai Whitfield turned a Justice Woods feed into a bucket with two seconds left to lift Oxford to a Class 6A, Area 13 victory in a rescheduled game.
Whitfield tied Kaleah Taylor’s team-high nine points.
Oxford’s other top performers:
—Woods, eight points
—JaMea Gaston, eight points
—La’Mya McGrue, seven points
Jacksonville 46, Saks 12: Ashley Grant scored 21 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished out three assists and made six steals as the Golden Eagles cruised past the Wildcats.
Jacksonville’s other top performers:
—Amarie Curry, 14 points, six rebounds,
—Mya Swain, five points, five rebounds, four steals
Saks’ top performer:
—Nia Angel, four points, 10 rebounds, four steals