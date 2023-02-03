Prep basketball roundup: JCA girls make easy work of Gaston

Jacksonville Christian’s girls forced visiting Gaston into 25 turnovers and took full advantage in racing to a 75-45 victory Thursday.
Four players scored in double figures for the Thunder, led by Erin Prater with 22 points. Prater netted six 3-point field goals, made four steals, dished out four assists and snagged six rebounds. Kara Grace contributed a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds to the win as JCA improved to 16-7.
Jacksonville Christian was scheduled to close its regular-season schedule at home Friday against Valley Head.
Other top performers for Jacksonville Christian:
—Payten Walker, 16 points, five rebounds
—Kirsten Walker, 14 points, 4 of 5 3-point field goals
—Rebekah Carter, 11 assists, four points, seven rebounds
Gaston 67, Jacksonville Christian 60: Coach Tommy Miller indicated Thursday’s senior night activities were a distraction for the Thunder. JCA’s record fell to 16-8.
Ethan Fair led Jacksonville Christian with 18 points and added four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Braxton Brown scored 11 points, captured seven rebounds and had two assists for the Thunder.
Other top performers for Jacksonville Christian:
—Tyler Doggrell, 10 rebounds, five points, two steals
—Cam Moses, nine points, two rebounds
—Jordan Garner, six points, three rebounds, two assists
—Noah Lee, eight rebounds, four points, three assists
—Hunter Brown, five points
Jacksonville Christian 63, Ala. School f/t Deaf 26: Nine players scored points Tuesday for the Thunder, led by Moses with 15 points. Braxton Brown finished with 12 points for JCA. Moses had three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Brown had two assists.
Other top performers for Jacksonville Christian:
—Fair, nine points, 10 steals, six rebounds
—Lee, seven points, four rebounds
—Garner, seven points, three rebounds, two assists
—Doggrell, six points, seven rebounds, five assists
—Justin Crocker, three points, five rebounds
