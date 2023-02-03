 Skip to main content
Prep basketball roundup: JCA girls make easy work of Gaston

Basketball teaser

Jacksonville Christian’s girls forced visiting Gaston into 25 turnovers and took full advantage in racing to a 75-45 victory Thursday.

Four players scored in double figures for the Thunder, led by Erin Prater with 22 points. Prater netted six 3-point field goals, made four steals, dished out four assists and snagged six rebounds. Kara Grace contributed a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds to the win as JCA improved to 16-7.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.