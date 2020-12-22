Prep basketball roundup: JCA boys roll to win over Coosa Christian

Jacksonville Christian graduated all five starters and its sixth man from last season’s Class 1A Northeast Regional championship team but coach Tommy Miller’s boys have picked up right where they left off so far in the 2020-21 season. The Thunder improved to 8-1 overall with a 77-46 win over Area 10 foe Coosa Christian in Gadsden on Monday. JCA is now 3-1 in Area 10 contests.
Landon Wills and Tanner Wilson each scored 18 points to pace the Thunder. Wilson added four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Wills pulled down eight rebounds and dished our two assists.
Jacksonville Christian will host Cedar Bluff on Dec. 29.
Other outstanding performers for JCA:
—Tavian Alexander, 14 points, eight rebounds, two steals
—Ethan Burrage, nine points, eight rebounds, four assists
—Drake Shew, four points, nine rebounds
—Cam Moses, six rebounds
Springville 62, Piedmont 55: Playing in the opening round of the Gaston Christmas tournament on Monday, Piedmont spotted undefeated Class 6A Springville a 20-10 advantage after one quarter and couldn’t overcome the early deficit. Alex Odam led the Bulldogs with 20 points, including a 6 of 6 night at the free throw line, and added five assists. Springville’s bigger Tigers outrebounded the Bulldogs 28-12.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Luke Bussey, 18 points, two steals
—Omarion Foster, nine points, three assists, three rebounds
Girls
Piedmont 49, Talladega County Central 48 (OT): At Gaston, Piedmont advanced to the semifinals of the Gaston tournament by edging Talladega County Central 5-4 in overtime Monday. Jaycee Glover netted one of her three 3-point baskets for the game in the overtime period and Ava Pope connected on both ends of a one-and-one free throw opportunity. Glover’s 3-pointers accounted for all her points and she added four assists and four rebounds. Pope also netted three treys and ended with 15 points. She had five steals and three assists.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Lele Ridley, 11 points, 10 rebounds, three assists
—Z’Hayla Walker, nine points, 10 rebounds
Coosa Christian 70, Jacksonville Christian 55: Playing at home in Gadsden on Monday, Coosa Christian exploded for a 28-12 lead after the first quarter and JCA dropped to 1-6 overall and 0-4 in Class 1A, Area 10 games. Mia Morales tallied 13 of her team-best 17 points in the third quarter. Morales also pulled down nine rebounds. Erin Prater nailed four 3-point buckets and totaled 16 points for the Thunder. Prater also recorded three rebounds and three steals. JCA’s next game will be at home Dec. 29 against Cedar Bluff.
Other outstanding performers for JCA:
—Rebekah Carter, 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals
—Abbie Stovall, four points, four rebounds