Prep basketball roundup: JCA, Alexandria, Spring Garden girls pick up wins

Jacksonville Christian’s girls forced visiting Gaston into 25 turnovers and took full advantage in racing to a 75-45 victory Thursday.
Four players scored in double figures for the Thunder, led by Erin Prater with 22 points. Prater netted six 3-point field goals, made four steals, dished out four assists and snagged six rebounds. Kara Grace contributed a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds to the win as JCA improved to 16-7.
Jacksonville Christian was scheduled to close its regular-season schedule at home Friday against Valley Head.
Other top performers for Jacksonville Christian:
—Payten Walker, 16 points, five rebounds
—Kirsten Walker, 14 points, 4 of 5 3-point field goals
—Rebekah Carter, 11 assists, four points, seven rebounds
Alexandria 40, Jacksonville 38: Jacksonville led 26-20 at halftime then Alexandria rallied in the fourth quarter to earn the win Thursday. The Valley Cubs outscored the Golden Eagles 12-5 in the fourth. Neither team had a lot of success at the free throw line but Alexandria’s 10-for-19 game was enough to make a difference against the Eagles who were 5-for-12.
Jordyn Walker led Alexandria with 14 points. She added six steals and five rebounds. Jacksonville’s Lexi Phillips led all scorers with 17 points.
Other top performers for Alexandria:
—Cassidy Hartsfield, six points on 3-for-4 shooting from the field
—Kirsten Heathcock, six points, four rebounds
—Kailey Dickerson, four points, eight rebounds, six assists
—Carleee Parris, four points, four rebounds, two steals
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—Ontarriah Braxton, nine points, six rebounds, four steals
—DeAsia Prothro, seven points, nine rebounds
Spring Garden 57, Handley 34: Maggie Jarrett’s double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds led the Panthers to victory at home Thursday. After holding a narrow 16-14 lead at the close of the first quarter, Spring Garden outscored the visiting Tigers 41-20 over the final three periods.
Other top performers for Spring Garden:
—Ace Austin, 17 points four assists, three steals
—Kayley Kirk, 14 points, five rebounds, three assists
—Libby Brown, five points, three steals, three rebounds
Gaston 67, Jacksonville Christian 60: Coach Tommy Miller indicated Thursday’s senior night activities were a distraction for the Thunder. JCA’s record fell to 16-8.
Ethan Fair led Jacksonville Christian with 18 points and added four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Braxton Brown scored 11 points, captured seven rebounds and had two assists for the Thunder.
Other top performers for Jacksonville Christian:
—Tyler Doggrell, 10 rebounds, five points, two steals
—Cam Moses, nine points, two rebounds
—Jordan Garner, six points, three rebounds, two assists
—Noah Lee, eight rebounds, four points, three assists
—Hunter Brown, five points
Jacksonville Christian 63, Ala. School f/t Deaf 26: Nine players scored points Tuesday for the Thunder, led by Moses with 15 points. Braxton Brown finished with 12 points for JCA. Moses had three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Brown had two assists.
Other top performers for Jacksonville Christian:
—Fair, nine points, 10 steals, six rebounds
—Lee, seven points, four rebounds
—Garner, seven points, three rebounds, two assists
—Doggrell, six points, seven rebounds, five assists
—Justin Crocker, three points, five rebounds
Jacksonville 68, Alexandria 47: Jacksonville raced out to a 20-8 first-quarter lead on its home court and Alexandria never recovered Thursday. The Golden Eagles also won the fourth quarter 17-9. John Broom led Jacksonville with 25 points and added four assists and two rebounds. Caden Johnson recorded 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.
T.K. Downie scored 18 points for Alexandria. Kary Cargal tallied 12 points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked one shot for the Valley Cubs.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—Cam Johnson, six points, three rebounds
—Devin Barksdale, five points, two assists
Other top performers for Alexandria:
—Antonio Ross, 11 rebounds, five points
—Drake Davis, four points, four assists, three rebounds
—Drew Snow, four points, three rebounds
—Quendavion McDowell, nine rebounds, three points
Piedmont 70, Cherokee County 66: At home Thursday, Piedmont rallied from a 60-53 deficit after three quarters for its 20th win of the season.
Senior point guard Alex Odam led the Bulldogs (20-5) with 44 points on 17 field goals and 10 of 13 free throws. Odam scored nine of his team’s 17 points in the fourth-quarter comeback.
Cole Wilson had a pair of 3-point baskets in the fourth. He finished with three treys and 11 points.