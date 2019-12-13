Prep basketball roundup: Jacksonville sails in Class 4A, Area 10 win

Jacksonville scored a 60-27 home win over Hokes Bluff in a Class 4A, Area 10 game Friday night.

The Golden Eagles outrebounded Hokes Bluff 33-23 and made 14 steals.

Jacksonville led 33-20 at halftime before outscoring Hokes Bluff 25-4 in the third period.

Jacksonville's top performers:

—Donovan McCain 12 points, 10 rebounds

—Hudson Harvey, 10 points, six rebounds, two steals

—Yessman Green, 10 points, two 3-pointers, four rebounds, four steals

—Kyrie Maynor, 10 points, three rebounds

—Jaden Barksdale, three steals

Saks 63, Weaver 40: Tyler Smith scored 14 points to pace Saks to a victory.

Saks' other top performers:

—Zay Elston 13

—Zaejuan Johnson 13

Girls

Anniston 74, Sylacauga 20: Allasha Dudley had a big night for Anniston in its road win. She had 18 points, four rebounds, four steals and five assists.

The Bulldogs (4-2) will play again Monday at Jacksonville.

Anniston's other top performers:

—Asia Barclay, 14 points, four rebounds, five steals, two assists

—Anna Garrett, 10 points, eight assists

Hokes Bluff 45, Jacksonville 39: The Golden Eagles led 32-30 after three quarters before Hokes Bluff took control of their Class 4A, Area 10 contest.

Jacksonville's top performers:

—Kayla Broom, 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals

—Patience Carr, eight points, four steals

—Brenna Stone, three steals

Pleasant Valley 65, Piedmont 41: On Monday, the Raiders led 29-19 at halftime and 47-32 at the end of the third quarter.

Pleasant Valley's top performers:

—Rylee Haynes, 19 points

—Macey Roper, 13 points

—Karmyn Sparks, 10 points

Piedmont's top performers:

—Ava Pope, 16 points, including 11 in the third quarter; four 3-pointers, including three in the third quarter

—Lele Ridley, 12 points

