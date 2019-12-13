Prep basketball roundup: Jacksonville sails in Class 4A, Area 10 win

Jacksonville scored a 60-27 home win over Hokes Bluff in a Class 4A, Area 10 game Friday night.
The Golden Eagles outrebounded Hokes Bluff 33-23 and made 14 steals.
Jacksonville led 33-20 at halftime before outscoring Hokes Bluff 25-4 in the third period.
Jacksonville's top performers:
—Donovan McCain 12 points, 10 rebounds
—Hudson Harvey, 10 points, six rebounds, two steals
—Yessman Green, 10 points, two 3-pointers, four rebounds, four steals
—Kyrie Maynor, 10 points, three rebounds
—Jaden Barksdale, three steals
Saks 63, Weaver 40: Tyler Smith scored 14 points to pace Saks to a victory.
Saks' other top performers:
—Zay Elston 13
—Zaejuan Johnson 13
Girls
Anniston 74, Sylacauga 20: Allasha Dudley had a big night for Anniston in its road win. She had 18 points, four rebounds, four steals and five assists.
The Bulldogs (4-2) will play again Monday at Jacksonville.
Anniston's other top performers:
—Asia Barclay, 14 points, four rebounds, five steals, two assists
—Anna Garrett, 10 points, eight assists
Hokes Bluff 45, Jacksonville 39: The Golden Eagles led 32-30 after three quarters before Hokes Bluff took control of their Class 4A, Area 10 contest.
Jacksonville's top performers:
—Kayla Broom, 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals
—Patience Carr, eight points, four steals
—Brenna Stone, three steals
Pleasant Valley 65, Piedmont 41: On Monday, the Raiders led 29-19 at halftime and 47-32 at the end of the third quarter.
Pleasant Valley's top performers:
—Rylee Haynes, 19 points
—Macey Roper, 13 points
—Karmyn Sparks, 10 points
Piedmont's top performers:
—Ava Pope, 16 points, including 11 in the third quarter; four 3-pointers, including three in the third quarter
—Lele Ridley, 12 points