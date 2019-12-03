Jacksonville shot out to an early lead and rolled from there in a 49-21 win at Weaver on Tuesday.
Jacksonville led 19-4 after one quarter and 28-6 at halftime.
Patience Carr led the winners with 12 points, five rebounds and three steals.
Maggie Anderson added 11 points and a pair of steals. Mlijah Goggins had six points. Kayla Broom pulled down nine rebounds and passed out three assists, while Shay Goggins contributed six rebounds and three assists.
For Weaver, Haley Homesley had 14 points, five rebounds and six steals.
Jacksonville Christian 48, Faith Christian 34: Playing in Anniston on Tuesday, Jacksonville Christian earned a road win in its opening Class 1A, Area 11 game.
Elizabeth Goss led the Thunder with 15 points and added nine rebounds. Kylie Cupp and Mia Morales also scored in double figures with 14 points and 10 points, respectively. Karli Barnwell scored seven points. Rebekah Carter finished with 12 rebounds and two points.
JCA (5-1) continues Area 11 play at Coosa Christian on Friday.
Jacksonville 62, Munford 30: Leading 40-23 at halftime, Jacksonville (3-0) forced a running clock in the fourth quarter by outscoring visiting Munford 20-3 in the third quarter Monday.
Juniors Kayla Broom, Patience Carr and Brenna Stone led the Golden Eagles. Carr had 18 points and was 4 of 6 from outside the 3-point arc. Broom scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds. She was 6 of 9 from the floor, including 2 of 3 from long range, and added six assists and three steals.
Stone, Jacksonville’s sixth man, had eight points. Senior Malijah Goggins, sophomore Carmen Prater and seventh-grader Maggie Anderson each scored six points for Jacksonville. Anderson’s were the first of her varsity career.
Madalyn Moore led the Lions with 12 points. Anijah Gladden scored eight for Munford.
Spring Garden 80, Cleburne County 29: At Heflin on Monday, all nine players in uniform scored as the Panthers improved to 4-1 on the season.
Kaylee Kirk led Spring Garden with 17 points. Ace Austin had 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Macy Reedy was 4 of 10 from outside the 3-point line and finished with 12 points.
Abbey Steward scored 10 points. Neely Welsh had seven points and led the Panthers in steals with five.
Boys
Saks 77, Ashville 28: At home Tuesday, 10 players scored for Saks as the Wildcats pounded visiting Ashville. Ahead just 13-9 after one quarter, Saks outscored the Bulldogs 27-11 in the second quarter and 24-4 in the third.
Zay Elston paced the Wildcats with 12 points. Jordan Cosper ended with 11 points. Kyle Goedde recorded nine points. Zaejuan Johnson, Connor Martin and Patrick Williams each scored eight points in the win.
Saks hosts Pleasant Valley on Dec. 10.
Jacksonville 61, Weaver 50: At Weaver on Tuesday, Jacksonville got double-figure points from three players and improved to 4-0 on the season. Senior Donavon McCain had a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Hudson Harvey scored 15 points and freshman John Broom added 12 points.
Kyle Knight led Weaver with 17 points and made four steals. Austin Bryant, Brendyn Knight and Taylor Thompson each scored eight points for the Bearcats and Thompson pulled down eight rebounds.
Jacksonville Christian 60, Faith Christian 37: JCA got double-doubles from Kobe Messer and Chase Vinson on Tuesday in Anniston and improved to 7-1 overall and 1-0 in Class 1A, Area 11.
Messer finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds. Vinson had 22 points and 17 boards. Nash Messer added six points, five rebounds and three assists. Brady Shaddix had four points and five assists for the winners. The Thunder led just 26-21 at halftime but outscored the Lions 22-9 in the third quarter.
JCA takes on Coosa Christian in Gadsden on Friday in another Area 11 game.
Jacksonville 60, Munford 55: At Jacksonville on Monday, the Golden Eagles improved to 3-0. A 19-10 advantage in the first quarter helped Jacksonville to a 28-19 halftime lead.
The score was 36-36 after three quarters. The Eagles were 13 of 14 at the foul line in the fourth quarter.
John Broom scored 14 of his 15 points in the fourth and was 5-for-5 at the line in the stretch run. Donavon McCain finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds and was 3 of 4 on free throws in the fourth. Caden Johnson added 11 points and went 3-for-3 at the line in the fourth. Nathan Barnwell converted both his free throw attempts in the fourth.
Dwight Moore and Justin Sistrunk led Munford with 14 points and 10 points, respectively.
Anniston 77, Saks 35: Playing at home Monday, Anniston scored 21 points in the first quarter and 24 in the second on their way to a 77-35 win over visiting Saks.
Antonio Kite led the Bulldogs with 24 points, 14 in the first quarter and 10 in the second. Kite netted a pair of 3-point baskets in each quarter. Kwame Milton had three treys and finished with 17 points for Anniston. Troy Hall tallied 16 points, 10 in the second quarter and six more in the fourth, in the win and Malcolm Harvey scored eight points.
Zay Elston and Patrick Williams each scored eight points for Saks. Jordan Cosper added six points for the Wildcats.
Anniston (5-2) opens Class 4A, Area 9 play at Lincoln on Thursday.
Spring Garden 77, Cleburne County 47: At Heflin on Monday, the Spring Garden boys trailed 13-10 after one quarter then streaked to a 36-28 halftime lead in their season opener. Ryley Kirk scored 18 points, going 4 of 10 outside the arc.
Weston Kirk had 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Lucas Byers finished with 12 points. Luke Welsh netted eight points and had five boards. Cooper Austin contributed seven points and eight assists.