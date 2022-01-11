Prep basketball roundup: Jacksonville drops 105 points in win over Ashville

Jacksonville’s boys basketball team scored 95 points in the first three quarters and rolled to a 105-43 victory over Ashville at home on Tuesday.
The Golden Eagles made 41 of 69 shots (59 percent) in the contest. They were also active on defense, turning 30 Ashville turnovers into 40 points.
Caden Johnson and John Broom led the way for Jacksonville. Johnson finished with 20 points and two steals, and Broom had 20 points, four assists and three steals.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—Devin Barksdale, 14 points, three assists, four steals
—Q. Long, 12 points, seven rebounds, two steals
—Jacoby Zackery, eight points
—Cade Phillips, seven points, four assists, two steals, two blocks
—Ethan Duke, six points, five rebounds
—Cam Johnson, six points, five steals
Piedmont 57, Ohatchee 31: Piedmont raced out to a 29-13 halftime lead and didn’t look back.
Ishmael Bethel scored 19 points to lead the Bulldogs. Kelbe Crook led the Indians with 13 points.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Gavin Lawler, 10 points
—Ridge Fagan, eight points
—Cassius Fairs, six points
Other top performers for Ohatchee:
—Jesse Baswell, nine points
—Eli Teem, seven points
Girls
Oxford 54, Springville 43: Kaleah Taylor led the way with 17 points as Oxford scored another 6A, Area 13 victory. The Yellow Jackets are 14-3 overall, 5-0 area.
Taylor hit two 3-pointers and made all five of her free throws.
Oxford’s other top performers:
— Xai Whitfield, 16 points
— JaMea Gaston, 10 points
Jacksonville 48, Ashville 22: Halaina Lozano buried five 3-pointers to lead the Golden Eagles to a victory on their home court.
Lozano finished with 15 points and three steals.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—Amarie Curry, 14 points, five rebounds, four steals
—Ashley Grant, eight points, four assists
—Alexis Phillips, two points, nine rebounds, four steals
Cleburne County 54, Saks 18: The Tigers led 9-0 after one quarter and cruised to a win over Saks on Tuesday.
Brooklyn McDaniel led Cleburne County with 14 points and five rebounds.
Other top performers for Cleburne County:
—Faith Brown, 13 points, three assists, six steals
—Hailey Price, 11 points, four steals
Cleburne County 58, Clay Central 18: Faith Brown scored 22 points to lead the Tigers past the Volunteers on Monday.
Brown made 11 of 16 shots from the field and finished with four rebounds and five steals.
Other top performers for Cleburne County:
—Brooklyn McDaniel, 19 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks
—Hailey Price, 10 points