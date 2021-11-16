Prep basketball roundup: Jacksonville comes up short against Spain Park

John Broom scored 17 points to lead Jacksonville’s boys basketball team, but the Golden Eagles lost to Spain Park 59-52 on Tuesday.
Broom also had five rebounds, four assists and two blocks
Cade Phillips scored 13 points and led Jacksonville with eight rebounds. Phillips had three assists as well.
Julian Hill made three 3-pointers and finished with nine points.
Caden Johnson had six points, and Camren Johnson had three. Q. Long and Ethan Duke scored two points apiece.
Girls
Piedmont 44, Jacksonville 26: At Piedmont, the Bulldogs opened the season with a win.
Piedmont outscored the Golden Eagles in every quarter, never allowing Jacksonville to reach double-digit points in any period.
Strong inside play from Z’Hayla Walker and Lele Ridley keyed Piedmont’s victory. Ridley tallied 18 points, including a 5 of 6 game at the free throw line. Walker finished with 13 points, seven in the first quarter when the Bulldogs outscored the Golden Eagles 12-5. Ridley added 10 rebounds and six steals. Walker recorded 16 rebounds, 10 off the offensive glass.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Emily Farmer, eight points, 10 rebounds
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—Ashley Grant, 11 points