Prep basketball roundup: Jacksonville boys use overtime to top Springville

Jacksonville’s boys basketball team outscored Springville 13-6 in overtime to come away with a 66-59 win over the Tigers on Tuesday.
The Golden Eagles led 20-10 after the first quarter, but Springville’s 14-6 advantage in the fourth got the game to overtime.
Jacksonville was led by John Broom, who finished with a game-high 23 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists.
Two other Golden Eagles reached double figures. Nathan Barnwell finished with 11 points and six rebounds, and Q Long chipped in with 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Julian Hill scored eight points for the Golden Eagles and Omarion Adams had five points and five assists.
Jacksonville Christian 77, Alabama School for Cyber Technology and Engineering 53: Eleven players scored for JCA as the Thunder improved to 15-6 on the year.
Ethan Fair led the way with 19 points, three rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Mason Johnson finished with nine points, six rebounds and three assists. Braxton Brown added eight points, 10 rebounds and three assists.
Tanner Wilson finished with eight points and two assists, and Cam Moses chipped in with seven points and three rebounds.
JCA hosts Ranburne on Thursday.
Piedmont 56, Cherokee County 44: At Centre, Piedmont led 28-20 at halftime and outscored the Warriors 16-11 in the fourth quarter to improve to 14-6.
The Bulldogs travel to Saks on Thursday.
Alex Odam scored 24 points, handed out seven assists and made four steals to lead Piedmont.
Luke Bussey made three 3-point baskets and finished with 12 points. Jadon Calhoun added eight points and three rebounds, and Jakari Foster had five points and nine rebounds.
Ranburne 64, LaFayette 50: At Ranburne, the Bulldogs earned the No. 2 seed in the Class 2A, Area 7 tournament with the win over LaFayette. The home Bulldogs led 37-21 at halftime.
Tyler Craft’s 18 points were best for Ranburne. Colby Hanson made four 3-point baskets and finished with 14 points. Carson Riddle made three treys and finished with 13 points. Cade Mitchell added nine points.
Girls
Kayla Broom finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, six assists, five steals and two blocks to lead Jacksonville to a 57-40 win over Springville on Tuesday. Maggie Anderson tied for the team lead with 14 points and added three steals.
Ashley Grant finished with eight points, two rebounds and two assists. Amarie Curry had seven points and two rebounds. Amiyah Buchannan scored six points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked four shots.
Cherokee County 79, Piedmont 59: At Centre, Lele Ridley scored 19 points, including four treys, and grabbed 10 rebounds for Piedmont.
Emily Farmer had six 3-pointers in the second half and finished with 18 points and eight rebounds. Ava Pope made four 3-point baskets and finished with 14 points as Piedmont slipped to 10-12.