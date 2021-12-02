Prep basketball roundup: Jacksonville boys top Gadsden City; JCA girls cruise past Donoho

JACKSONVILLE — John Broom hit all 10 of his free throws en route to scoring a game-high 26 points, and Jacksonville’s boys beat Gadsden City 79-69 on Thursday at home.
The Golden Eagles hit 17 of 30 free throws overall, and Gadsden City made five of eight.
Broom also hit four of seven 3-point shots and went 6-for-10 from the field overall
Caden Johnson’s 21 points and team-high nine rebounds helped Jacksonville outrebound Gadsden City 42-31. Johnson also had three steals.
Jacksonville’s other top performers:
—Cade Phillips, nine points, seven rebounds, four blocks.
—Cam Johnson, six points, five rebounds, two blocks.
—Ethan Duke, four points, six rebounds.
Girls
Jacksonville Christian 67, Donoho 19: The trio of Erin Prater, Kara Grace and Hannah Clayton helped the Thunder cruise past the Falcons on Thursday.
Prater led JCA with 16 points and added seven assists, five rebounds and three steals to her stat line. Grace recorded a double-double, grabbing 21 rebounds and scoring 13 points. She also had two assists and two steals. Clayton scored 14 points and grabbed seven boards.
JCA’s other top performers:
—Addy Lee, 11 points, two steals.
—Kirsten Walker, five points, two steals.
—Katie Beth Hudson, four points, three rebounds.
—Ella Kines, four points, two rebounds.
—Riley Sanders, four steals.