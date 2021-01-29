Prep basketball roundup: Jacksonville boys knock off White Plains in OT

Playing at home Thursday, Jacksonville’s boys snapped a three-game losing streak with a 60-57 win over White Plains but needed an overtime period to do it. The score was knotted at 51-51 after four quarters.
Jacksonville doubled the Wildcats in rebounds 44-22. The Eagles also converted on 19 of 30 free throws while White Plains was 6 of 15. The Wildcats connected on nine 3-point attempts and Jacksonville hit five treys.
Q Long led Jacksonville in scoring with 15 points and added two steals and two rebounds. Jacob Wheeler scored 24 points for White Plains, going 7 of 9 from outside the 3-point arc.
White Plains hosts Ranburne tonight.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—Omarion Adams, 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists
—John Broom, 13 points, 9 of 10 at the foul line, four assists
—Caden Johnson, 10 points, 16 rebounds
Other top performers for White Plains:
—Brody Baker, 15 points, eight rebounds
Piedmont 63, Ohatchee 30: Alex Odam scored a game-high 23 points as Piedmont rolled to an easy win over Ohatchee.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Luke Bussey, 11 points, five steals
—Sean Smith, eight points
—Omarion Foster, six points, five rebounds, six assists, three steals
Anniston 58, Alexandria 52: Landan Williams scored 23 points and grabbed 17 rebounds but it wasn’t enough for the Valley Cubs to defeat Anniston.
Other top performers for Alexandria:
—Julian Wright, 11 points, eight rebounds, three blocks
—Javais McGhee, eight points, eight rebounds, six assists
—D’Anthony Walton, seven points, nine rebounds, six assists, three steals
Girls
Anniston 51, Alexandria 21: Allasha Dudley led the way with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists as Anniston took down Alexandria on Thursday.
The Bulldogs (16-3) plays at Talladega next Thursday.
Anniston’s other top performers:
—Shiwanna Jackson, 10 points, five rebounds, five steals
—Asia Barclay, 10 points, 10 rebounds, five steals two blocks
Jacksonville Christian 64, Valley Head 59: Rebekah Carter’s double-double helped JCA eke out a victory over Valley Head on Thursday.
Carter finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds and three steals
JCA (6-11) plays ASD on Tuesday.
Other top performers for JCA:
—Mia Morales, 11 points, five rebounds, two steals
—Karli Barnwell, nine points, three rebounds
—Hannah Clayton, seven points, four rebounds
Jacksonville 48, White Plains 45: At Jacksonville, the Golden Eagles led 30-18 at halftime then had to survive a second half in which they were outscored 27-18. Jacksonville was 12 of 18 on free throws while White Plains was 0 of 2. Kayla Broom set the pace for the Golden Eagles with a double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds. Broom added six steals and four assists. Lily Ponder was best for White Plains with 20 points and six rebounds.
Other top performers for White Plains:
—Angel Bozarth, 11 points, six rebounds
—Adriana Sotelo, six points on 2 of 5 3-point shooting
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—Amarie curry, eight points, six rebounds
—Maggie Anderson, seven points
—Amiyah Buchanan, six points, 10 rebounds
Ohatchee 57, Piedmont 47: At Ohatchee, the Indians secured the role of host for the Class 3A, Area 11 tournament in early February. Jorda Crook led Ohatchee with 18 points, 10 coming in the fourth quarter when Ohatchee and Piedmont played evenly with each team scoring 15 points. Ava Pope and Lele Ridley each scored 14 points for Piedmont. Ridley added 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Other top performers for Ohatchee:
—Tori Vice, 17 points
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Emily Farmer, 13 points, nine rebounds