Prep basketball roundup: Jacksonville boys knock off Gadsden City

Jacksonville 86, Gadsden City 67: At Gadsden, the Golden Eagles got back in the win column by outscoring the Titans 45-30 in the second half. Jacksonville also controlled the boards with a 60-32 margin in rebounds.
Cade Phillips scored 23 points, snared 12 rebounds and blocked seven shots to lead Jacksonville in each category. Caden Johnson finished with 21 points and seven boards.
The Eagles improved to 2-1.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—Cam Johnson, 18 points, 11 rebounds, 4 of 4 free throws
—Julian Hill, 12 points, 3 of 5 3-point field goals, six rebounds
—Ethan Duke, five points, 11 rebounds, three assists
Jacksonville Christian 74, Ala. School f/t Deaf 47: At Talladega, four Jacksonville Christian players scored in double figures as the Thunder improved to 1-1.
Junior guard Ethan Fair led Jacksonville Christian with 29 points. Fair added seven steals, three rebounds and two assists.
JCA hosts Valley Head tonight.
Other top performers for Jacksonville Christian:
—Tyler Doggrell, 12 points, five assists, four rebounds
—Cam Moses, 11 points, three steals, three rebounds
—Brodie Clay, 11 points, two steals
Girls
Jacksonville Christian 54, Ala. School f/t Deaf 27: At Talladega, nine players contributed points to JCA’s victory. Hannah Clayton led with 17 points. Clayton also grabbed 11 rebounds for a double-double.
Jacksonville Christian (1-1) entertains Valley Head tonight.
Other top performers for Jacksonville Christian:
—Addy Lee, 12 points, six steals, three assists
—Kara Grace, 13 rebounds, four steals, three assists
—Ella Kines, five points, seven rebounds
—Payten Walker, five points, three rebounds
—Erin Prater, six rebounds, three points, three assists