Oxford sophomore Rylan Houk took advantage of Vestavia Hills double-teaming teammate Zondrick Garrett and poured in 17 points to lead Oxford to a 57-42 home win Tuesday.
Garrett was quite busy himself with nine points, nine blocked shots and 13 rebounds. The Yellow Jackets (6-1) opened a 27-11 lead in the second quarter, and the Rebels (8-5) never got closer than 11 the rest of the way.
“I felt like after their first three possessions that we had complete control of this game,” Oxford coach Joel Van Meter said. “Kobe Warren just controlled the tempo; he is the engine that drives us.”
Roc Taylor, starting late because of involvement with football, made his first appearance of the year midway through the first quarter and sparked the team with eight points and two rebounds.
“We are just glad to have Roc back on the bench and in the dressing room. He adds so much to our team,” Van Meter said.
Justin Moore added 14 points and four rebounds for Oxford.
Oxford will travel to Mountain Brook on Thursday night.
Talladega 68, Anniston 60: Talladega overcame a 42-point effort by Anniston’s Antonio Kite.
“We favored him, but it (doesn’t) matter what you do,” Talladega coach Chucky Miller said. “We feel like we just didn’t want everybody else to get off, either. I know he got off, but if he’s got to score 35 to 40 points to win, we’ll live with that because 90 percent of those shots were hard shots. It wasn’t like we were giving him wide-open shots.”
Trailing 48-46 at the start of the final period, the Tigers outscored the Bulldogs 22-12 to close out the contest. Senior guard D’Corian Wilson nailed the go-ahead 3-pointer with just under six minutes to play.
Talladega senior guard D’Corian Wilson said last year’s experience in a tough area with Anniston and Lincoln had prepared the Tigers for what they needed to do.
“We just knew we had to come out here and play ball,” he said. “It was a back-and-forth game. … It was just (about) who wanted it more. We knew we just had to gut it out and we came out with the victory.”
The Tigers (5-1) will travel to Lincoln to face the Golden Bears in Class 4A, Area 9 play Thursday at 7 p.m. Anniston (6-3) will battle 5A Sylacauga at Douglass-Martin Court on Friday night at 7:30.
Weaver 71, Wellborn 60: Led by Kyle Knight’s 27 points, the Bearcats picked up their first win of the season Monday.
Weaver’s other top performers:
—Armane’ Burton, 11 points
—Marcello D’Ambrosia, 10 points
—Austin Bryant, 10 points
Wellborn’s top performer:
—K.V. Wesley, 36 points
Girls
Vestavia Hills 56, Oxford 32: Alison Stubbs scored seven of her game-high 17 points as Vestavia Hills (9-3) scored 22 straight points in the second half to shut down upset-minded Oxford (4-6) on Tuesday night at Oxford.
The Yellow Jackets Jackets trailed 21-17 at the half and had cut the lead to 25-22 before the Rebels broke the game open.
Oxford’s next home game will be Dec. 30 against Handley.
Oxford’s top performers:
—Ashleigh Jackson, 10 points
—Maya McGrue, six points
—America McCleod, seven points
—Justice Woods, six rebounds
—Lisa Montgomery, six rebounds
Vestavia Hills’ top performers:
—Anna Towery, 10 points
—Emma Smith, 10 points, nine rebounds