Prep basketball roundup: Handley boys edge Anniston in overtime

Visiting Handley took advantage of the absence of Antonio Kite and defeated the Bulldogs 63-61 in overtime Friday. Bulldogs head coach Torry Brown said Kite is taking his official visit to the University of Alabama this weekend. He will miss Anniston’s game with Huffman on Saturday in Rainsville as well.
Jay Haynes put back an offensive rebound as time expired, earning the Tigers a Class 4A, Area 9 victory and a leg up in the race to host the Area 9 tournament in February.
As a team, Anniston struggled at the free throw line but junior guard Jamarius Billingsley knotted the score at 50-50 with 14.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter to force the overtime. Billingsley canned two more crucial free throws with 1:05 to go in overtime for a 61-61 deadlock. Handley went to its delay game then called time out with 9.5 seconds on the clock. The Tigers took the ball inside for a final shot. When that shot missed the ball went to Haynes.
Kam Sandlin led Anniston with 16 points, including two inside baskets in overtime. Billingsley finished with 13 points. He had nine points in the fourth quarter on a series of driving baskets and 5 of 7 at the line. In the extra four minutes, Billingsley was 4 of 4 at the stripe. Troy Hall scored 11 points, eight in the first half and three in overtime.
Guard Quadae Lewis led Handley with 16 points before fouling out with 1:57 remaining in overtime. Rondai Banks had seven of the Tigers’ 13 points in overtime and 15 for the night. Tydrick Treadwelll added 10 points for Handley and Tamarious Treadwell scored nine.
Jacksonville 88, Ashville 24: At Ashville on Friday, the Golden Eagles made 58 percent of their shots from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range.
Jacksonville was equally strong on the defensive end of the court, forcing Ashville into 27 turnovers.
John Broom led the Golden Eagles with 20 points to go along with three rebounds, two assists, four steals and one block.
Jacksonville’s other top performers:
—Devin Barksdale, 16 points.
—Caden Johnson, 15 points, three rebounds, four assists, four steals.
—Julian Hill, nine points.
—Cam Johnson, eight points, four rebounds, four assists, four steals, one block.
—Hayden Robinson, eight points, three rebounds.
—Ethan Duke, seven points, six rebounds, two assists, three steals.
—Jacoby Zackery, five points, four rebounds, three assists.
—Cade Phillips, three rebounds, four assists, four blocks.
Girls
Handley 56, Anniston 40: Youthful Anniston opened the Class 4A, Area 9 showdown with an 8-0 run but Handley weathered the initial storm and trailed just 14-13 after one quarter. At halftime the Tigers were ahead 26-23.
Anniston’s Taysia West scored a driving basket, was fouled and converted the free throw opportunity to forge a 26-26 tie with 7:15 left in the third quarter but West’s points were all the Bulldogs mustered in the third. Handley led 42-26 after three periods.
Sophomore guard Serena Hardy led Anniston with 16 points West finished with eight points. A’kayla Perry drilled a pair of 3-point baskets in the first two minutes of play for six points. Freshman Naleyah Gipson contributed five fourth-quarter points for the Bulldogs.
Teanna Watts tallied eight of her game-high 22 points in the third for the Tigers. Takeriauna Mosley and Iyanna Norman each scored 11 points for Handley (5-1).
Jacksonville 55, Ashville 32: At Ashville on Friday, Ashley Grant canned six 3-pointers in the Golden Eagles win over the Bulldogs
Grant finished with a game-high 26 points to go along with five assists, four rebounds and four steals.
Jacksonville’s other top performers:
—Amarie Curry, 10 points, three rebounds, six steals, three blocks.
—Alexis Phillips, nine points, three rebounds.
—DeAsia Prothro, two points, three rebounds, six steals.
Oxford 66, Pinson Valley 46: At Pinson Valley on Thursday, Xaionna Whitfield led the Yellow Jackets with 16 points in the win. Kaleah Taylor also scored in double figures with 14 points.
Oxford’s other top performers:
—Mya McGrue, eight points.
—Justice Woods, seven points.
—Keziah Mickler, seven points.