Prep basketball roundup: Golden Eagles pound Titans

Ordinarily, a team that commits 26 turnovers has no chance of winning, especially when it’s a 4A school making the turnovers while playing a 7A program. But Jacksonville’s no ordinary 4A team and the Golden Eagles got double-figure scoring from four players Monday on their way to a 76-54 victory over Gadsden City despite 26 turnovers. Jacksonville won the second quarter 27-14 to take a 40-22 halftime lead. Caden Johnson scored 12 of his team-best 21 points in the decisive second period. He netted 6 of 7 at the foul line and pulled down nine rebounds. Jacksonville travels to Centre on Friday for an Area 10 game against Cherokee County.
Other leading performers for Jacksonville:
—Cam Johnson, 16 points, two of three on 3-point shots
—Devin Barksdale, 15 points, three of seven on 3-pointers
—John Broom 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists
Spring Garden 51, Weaver 46: Playing at Spring Garden on Monday, Weaver fell behind 20-8 after one quarter and never caught up although the Bearcats gave the Panthers a run for their money by winning the second half 27-19. Sophomore Jacob Welsh of Spring Garden led all scorers with 20 points. Tristan Brown scored 19 points for Weaver.
Other leading performers for Weaver:
—Dawson Brooks, 13 points
—Jeffrey Miles, six points
Other leading performers for Spring Garden:
—Jon Marq Rogers, 10 points
—Connor Bates, eight points
Jacksonville Christian 69, Ala. School of Cyber Technology and Engineering 36: Jacksonville Christian’s Ethan Fair recorded a double-double of 26 points and 12 rebounds helping the Thunder to an easy victory Friday. He also had five steals and five assists. JCA improved to 5-1.
Other leading performers for Jacksonville Christian
—Cam Moses, 15 points, two rebounds
—Braxton Brown, 11 points, two steals
—Jordan Garner, five points, three assists
—Noah Lee, five points, three rebounds
Donoho 72, Wellborn 42: Visiting Donoho trailed 9-8 after one quarter Friday but the rest of the game belonged to the Falcons. Drew Williamson scored 11 of his game-high 25 points in the second quarter which Donoho won 23-13. The Falcons stayed hot after intermission and won the third quarter 19-6. Jordan Cameron had seven of his 21 points in the third period. Ethan Tidwell led Wellborn with 16 points.
Other leading performer for Donoho:
—Richard Goad, nine points on three 3-point baskets
Other leading performers for Wellborn:
—Avery Odom, 12 points, two treys
—Jackson Long, eight points, two treys
Faith Christian 65, Winterboro 53: In a Class 1A, Area 8 clash Friday, Winterboro shot a better percentage from the floor on its home court but visiting Faith Christian took 59 shots overall to the Bulldogs’ 43 and finished with 23 field goals to Winterboro’s 20. Each team had three 3-point buckets. The Lions weren’t great at the charity stripe – 16 of 25 – but they were noticeably better than Winterboro’s 10 of 27. Thomas Curlee led Faith Christian in scoring with 25 points and added 13 rebounds for a double-double.
Other leading performers for Faith Christian:
—Yashua Arevalo, 16 points, five assists, seven rebounds
—Eli Robinson, 10 points, two assists, three rebounds
Gadsden City 59, Jacksonville 27: The Titans led 30-15 at halftime and put the game away with an 18-3 advantage in the fourth quarter. Jacksonville’s Ashley Grant led all scorers with 19 points but couldn’t overcome Gadsden City’s three players who scored in double figures. Jacksonville plays Cherokee County on the road Friday in a Class 4A, Area 10 game.
Other leading performers for Jacksonville:
—DeAsia Prothro, nine rebounds, one point
—Ontarriah Braxton, four points, three rebounds
Spring Garden 86, Coosa Christian 2: Sophomore point guard Ace Austin put together a rare quadruple double in the Panthers’ victory Friday. Austin scored 14 points, dished out 13 assists, grabbed 10 rebounds and made 10 steals. She also blocked five shots. The win came in the first of three consecutive Class 1A, Area 12 games for the Spring Garden girls. The Panthers were to host Jacksonville Christian on Tuesday. Gaylesville comes to Spring Garden on Friday. The Panthers play New Hope in Sylvania’s Kandieland Shootout Classic on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Other leading performers for Spring Garden:
—Libby Brown, 22 points, five assists, five rebounds
—Chloe Rule, 16 points, six rebounds
—Kayley Kirk, nine points, five steals, three blocks
—Maggie Reedy, nine points, three rebounds
—Maggie Jarrett, seven points, eight rebounds, six steals
