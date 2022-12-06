 Skip to main content
Prep basketball roundup: Golden Eagles pound Titans

Basketball roundup logo

Ordinarily, a team that commits 26 turnovers has no chance of winning, especially when it’s a 4A school making the turnovers while playing a 7A program. But Jacksonville’s no ordinary 4A team and the Golden Eagles got double-figure scoring from four players Monday on their way to a 76-54 victory over Gadsden City despite 26 turnovers. Jacksonville won the second quarter 27-14 to take a 40-22 halftime lead. Caden Johnson scored 12 of his team-best 21 points in the decisive second period. He netted 6 of 7 at the foul line and pulled down nine rebounds. Jacksonville travels to Centre on Friday for an Area 10 game against Cherokee County.

Other leading performers for Jacksonville:

